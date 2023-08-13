Arsenal’s Russo “we expect a big crowd against us” Women’s World Cup semi-finals by Michelle

On Friday, Spain and Sweden (whose team includes 3 Arsenal Women players) set themselves up for the first 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup semi-final on Tuesday August 15th, kick-off 10:00am UK.

On Saturday, it was a chance for another two teams to set themselves up for the other semi-final.

After seeing Australia (with Arsenal Women’s Steph Catley & Caitling Foord) emerge on top in a seemingly never-ending penalty shootout against France, England staged a superb 2-1 comeback win over Colombia. England got their goals through Man City’s Lauren Hemp and Arsenal Women’s newest recruit Alessia Russo.

England are now set to face Australia in the other semi-final set on Wednesday August 16th, kick-off 12:00pm UK.

The Lionesses have managed to do what they can to keep their World Cup dream alive. Facing the Matilda’s on their home turf is another obstacle. However, Lauren Hemp believes they will take care of the Aussies, as she said via the England website: “I am buzzing for the semis. We are all feeling really confident. Australia, bring it on. I’m absolutely over the moon; I can’t wait.

“The atmosphere here was incredible, and it’s going to be incredible again. That’s when you thrive; I feel like we will thrive once again.”

On her part, Arsenal’s Russo, about the clash with Australia, said, “Colombia’s fans were exceptional; their anthem gave me goosebumps. Australia are next, and we expect a big crowd against us; it is another thing as a team we are ready for.”

The Lionesses can come on August 16th and pick another big win to be one step closer to leaving Down Under as World Champs. Gooners will look forward to Lotte Wubben Moy and Alessia Russo coming home.

