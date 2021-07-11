Arsenal’s Saka dropped for Euro 2020 final according to supposed leaked information

England are set to start against Italy without Arsenal’s starboy Bukayo Saka, with claims that we will sacrifice an attacker to revert to a back five.

The Gunners youngster has started three of our six matches at the tournament thus far, impressing in the right-back role, earning the UEFA Star of the Match award against the Czech Republic in his first start also.

Saka had been tipped to continue in the role, especially with Phil Foden missing training yesterday, with the Man City forward having started two of the other three on the right-wing of England’s attack.

SunSport claims that neither of the duo will be starting however, with Saka being replaced by Kieran Trippier on the right of a back-five, which will see Walker tuck in a right-sided centre back, and with Mason Mount playing in a more advanced role on the right of a three-pronged attack.

The report doesn’t name their source for their information, but this wouldn’t be the first-time that leaks were proven to be true after the same formation change was released in the press before we took on Germany was proved to be true, a decision which proved to be a master stroke.

I find it difficult to disagree with any decision that Southgate has made considering how far he has gotten us in the tournament, but I personally feel that Mount is better suited to playing a deeper role than the one shown in the formation, and wouldn’t be overly shocked if he was likely to cut inside and allow Trippier to bomb forwards, with the Chelsea player given a little more freedom to roam than others.

Whatever team is announced today, I will be fully behind the team, and win or lose, this team from bottom to top has given us many reasons to be proud of them, and it has been an amazing feeling with all the country coming together.

Can you understand why Southgate would revert back to his former formation? Should Saka keep his place ahead of Mount?

Patrick