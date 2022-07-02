Arsenal starlet in demand from clubs in Holland (plus video)

Arsenal youngster attracting interest from Netherlands

One of the most talented prospects that Arsenal boast in their academy setup is none other than Salah Oulad M’hand.

The 18-year-old is highly regarded by staff at the London Colney and they are certain that the player will go on to have a great career in senior football.

The youngster was snapped up by the English side in 2020 from Dutch outfit Feyenoord, where he made a total of 38 appearances for the club’s junior ranks.

Arsenal starlet Salah Oulad M'hand is attracting interest from clubs in the Eredivisie. 🇳🇱 Salah was on the bench for five Premier League games last season. Club seeking right loan move for him. Morocco national team call-up likely soon. 🇲🇦 #AFC pic.twitter.com/uV8A1NpoiK — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) July 1, 2022

Since his move to Arsenal, Salah has made 24 appearances for the Gunners’ U23 squad, scoring six and assisting three times.

His impressive performances for the reserve squad have attracted a lot of attention and the player might well be loaned out to Eredvisie, where it is believed a number of clubs are keen to land him this summer.

The teenager, after signing for Arsenal two years ago, explained the type of player he is. “I score goals and get assists, and defensively I like to think I do my bit too, especially in the transition.

“I am a central midfielder and I like to play box-to-box,” Salah-Eddine said. “Offensively, I’m a creative player and I can play with my left or right foot.”

With the YouTube compilations out there to watch, it’s clear that he’s a player who’s extremely good at picking up a long pass, who can also get you goals here and there.

On top of that, he is adept defensively too, which makes him a very rounded player. His talent has not gone unnoticed in Europe and with his national camp, with a call-up to Morocco on the cards.

A loan move to Eredivisie would be invaluable in his development as a future Arsenal player. Or a future Arsenal star?

Only time will reveal his true caliber on the green pitch. Fans can only wait and root for him at the current time.

He’s just one of many talented youngsters Arsenal will be proud to have in their books.

Yash Bisht

