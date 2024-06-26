Arsenal’s search for a top striker that ticks all the boxes ends here

Arsenal have been linked with just about every single top striker since the transfer window opened from Alexander Isak, Gyokeres, Osimhen, Zirkzee, etc, and we are being told that it would cost us up to 120million to sign them this summer.

In the search for the perfect clinical hitman, this is what we are looking for…..

•Arsenal need a striker who can score goals and assist

•Arsenal requires a striker who can tuck both wings

•Arsenal need a centre forward

•Arsenal need a man capable of playing 40 games each season

The fact is that Kai Havertz is just that man!

The German international has proven he’s skilled enough on the ball to play the inverted striker role, and he gets more touches in both wing areas.

So, was paying Chelsea £65 million for this versatile forward expensive or cheap?

Given his struggles to make an impact at Stamford Bridge, most Gooners were understandably perplexed when we signed him, with some even criticising him before he donned the Arsenal jersey. I recall that most of us wanted him to be nowhere near our attack. Now, we can’t talk about our attack without bringing him up.

If it hadn’t been for Kai Havertz in the PL run-in, we wouldn’t have pushed the PL title fight to the last day of the season; we would have been swept away long before, since we lacked an effective No. 9 like him.

One thing is clear: we are not desperate to sign another 100million striker because we already have King Kai Havertz.

Sam P

