Arsenal’s search for a top striker that ticks all the boxes ends here

Arsenal have been linked with just about every single top striker since the transfer window opened from Alexander Isak, Gyokeres, Osimhen, Zirkzee, etc, and we are being told that it would cost us up to 120million to sign them this summer.
In the search for the perfect clinical hitman, this is what we are looking for…..
•Arsenal need a striker who can score goals and assist
•Arsenal requires a striker who can tuck both wings
•Arsenal need a centre forward
•Arsenal need a man capable of playing 40 games each season
The fact is that Kai Havertz is just that man!
The German international has proven he’s skilled enough on the ball to play the inverted striker role, and he gets more touches in both wing areas.
So, was paying Chelsea £65 million for this versatile forward expensive or cheap?
Given his struggles to make an impact at Stamford Bridge, most Gooners were understandably perplexed when we signed him, with some even criticising him before he donned the Arsenal jersey. I recall that most of us wanted him to be nowhere near our attack. Now, we can’t talk about our attack without bringing him up.
If it hadn’t been for Kai Havertz in the PL run-in, we wouldn’t have pushed the PL title fight to the last day of the season; we would have been swept away long before, since we lacked an effective No. 9 like him.
One thing is clear: we are not desperate to sign another 100million striker because we already have King Kai Havertz.
Sam P
Viktor Gyokeres is a striker who can score goals and assist better than what we have at the moment. He is a sharp striker and he’s not a selfish player.
Kai Havertz is two wasteful in front of goal, same as Gabriel Jesus.
I doubt it he can perform the same in epl. Too expensive and too risky. Darwin Nunez was scoring for fun in Portugal. He’s more wasteful than Havertz in front of goal last season. Havertz should retain his place in the team because he was doing great towards the end of last season. Gabriel Jesus is still one of the best forward in epl when he’s fit, to rotate with him. He have a good prospects from the academy as a backup too. Should be given em more minutes otherwise they will look for other options and leave..
@MalayBushBoy
You can’t compare Nunez with Gyorkeres. They are two different players. Ronaldo started out in the Portuguese league as well. We saw how well he turned out once he came to the EPL. Just sayin…
There is no aguement Havertz isn’t what Arsenal needs in front as a CF he is simply an option. Havertz would be good in Odegards role because he can link play well. He is better as a goal scoring attacking midfielder. Arsenal in history have always had proper 9 in Wenger days ie NAnelka, THenrry, VParsey, SAdebayi, We saw what spending good money on player can do last season with the purchase of DRice. No good CF would come cheap.
Kia is not a striker. When will that sink in into our brain as a football and Arsenal fan. If we don’t want to believe that, we should just look at his performance in the on going European competition.
He will definitely score one to two goals in odd games here and there but he can’t do the job of a striker. Morata, Lukaku and Niklas Fuilkrug had proven that.
So how come we didn’t win title if we already have the man ?
To be a top striker you need to be a striker in the first place ,Kai isnt .
I Personally believe if we had spent his transfer on a clinical centre forward we might have actually won the league.
Good player to have off the bench but for me I would love to see a proper forward Bought in .
You could also argue that we would have won it if we played Havertz up top from game week 1. If we use his stats at cf for us and multiple it over 38 games he would have like 34 goal involvement from 38 games. And unlike the hypothetically player we have seen him do it first hand when he got moved to cf !!
One thing for sure another powerful midfielder is a more important addition to the existing squad, having the big German to fall back on to lead the line, only reinforce my point.
I saw a poll recently that said 90% of German fans(not sure how many were polled) wanted havertz dropped to the bench. He was poor at the start of the season and came through in the second half of the season.
on displays so far England fans might say the same about Bellingham, Rice and Saka…why stop there
Bellingham et al are clearly fantastic players and form blip [simultaneously] in the Euros is nothing to judge them by
it is strange though how so may top names have been so ordinary so far, throw in Mbappe, and large parts of French and Belgium teams, and Netherlands have poor too!
I’ve not seen those polls about those players or countries fans calling for them to be dropped that it made the papers. Only havertz. I agree that many big name players are not impacting the way they should. Havertz can certainly divide opinions. I think he’s had many good games for us as a club but he’s also had many bad games for us. Like every player he needs to be pushed, needs competition for his place in the team which you hope will only make him push on to be a better player.
A team that desires to win top honors cannot rely on the striking abilities of a a Kai Havertz alone. We need a Gyokeres in that Arsenal squad. His experience playing in the tough English Championship will be a plus for him.
I believe Arsenalcan negotiate a good transfer price for the p
Gyokeres experience in the Championship is exactly why Arsenal should not buy him – 41 goals, 113 games, 3 seasons – a big sample size (vs 1 season in Portugal) that tells us Gyokeres is not the clinical goal machine that Arsenal are after, rarely do Championship strikers translate to more goals in the Premier League
I do agree Arsenal needs to be adding more centre forward goal scoring depth to the squad this window, however not this guy at this price tag, just too big a risk given the likes of Nunez and our own Vieira etc
Gyokeres looks terrific in Liga Portugal. So does many strikes before him ( Jackson Martinez, Bas Dost, Haris Seferovic, Darwin Nunez) but they rarely translate their form into the new league. I reckon ligue 1, eredivisie, and efl championship are way more competitive than Liga Portugal. Cristiano Ronaldo was a special case. Very special talent with great professionalism and astute mentality. Gyokeres might be the best of the lot(for a cf) because of the attributes he has got in his locker but to ask for 100m after just one great season is totally a ripped off. Serhou Guirassy would be a more sensible buy. A proven goal scorer in very competitive league. He’s a versatile team player and could be available for 5 times less. I just don’t want them to waste the talent they’ve already got from the academy (Mika Biereth, Obi Martin,). Arteta have not given much chance to the academy player compare to some other top teams. Just my humble opinion..
If Arteta make that mistake the next will be his 6th year trophyless and the last as Arsenal manager.
Havertz is not the difference between us winning the trophy or not. Where was he against Aston Villa and Bayern Munich?
His form as a CF was good but not that explosive like we are FORCED to agree.
Zola won player of the season even though he was signed mid season in the new league, new culture, new language.
A great player does not need exhausting online PR, his work will always speak for him. The fact that after one season we are still getting regular pieces selling Havertz greatness shows he is not all that good.
Has he added something to the team? Yes absolutely. But he is no Aubameyang to carry the team entire season on his shoulders. He is not on that level.
C’mon HH, his stats in 2024 have been world class.
He won’t need to settle in this time around so expect even more productivity. I do!
I don’t think his stats in 2024 are world class. If we had a world class player in our team we would have beaten the worst Bayern side in years.
He is a relaxed player whose body language shows he is not interested in pushing himself to reach that next level of world class.
He benefits more when the coach finds right tactics for him as well as the support he receives from the players surrounding him. With the world class player the opposite would have been true.
I didnt consider Alexis Sanchez a world class player and he was leagues ahead of Havertz when he was playing for us.
We need Havertz to continue where he left off if we are to have any chance of glory but to put the forward line on his shoulders will be a misjudgement and frankly unfair to him because he is not that capable. We need a world class striker with Havertz support alongside him.
Havertz as a lone striker will be figured out before mid season, and when that happen (which I am certain it will) what is going to be plan B?