Arsenal’s search for a winger takes them to Newcastle

Arsenal has started their search for players they will sign in the summer, including Newcastle’s Allan Saint-Maximin.

The Gunners have had a good season in the Premier League and have secured a return to Champions League football next season.

Mikel Arteta’s men have overachieved in this campaign, considering they did not finish inside the top four last season.

However, they will want to remain in the Champions League spots and must add new men to their squad to achieve that.

The Gunners have several players on their radar now and one of them is Saint-Maximin.

The Frenchman has seen Newcastle improve after getting a new owner and the Magpies can sacrifice him in the summer.

He has been injury-prone, which has limited his game time, yet Arsenal is reportedly eyeing a move for him, according to Fichajes.net.

The report claims Mikel Arteta likes the Frenchman and is willing to add him to his group when this term ends.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saint-Maximin is an exciting winger who has a different profile to our current options and the attacker could be useful off the bench.

However, he is injury-prone, which should affect our decision to add him to the group.

Watch Arteta after Etihad defeat – “Man City deserved to win” “They are an exceptional team…..”

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…