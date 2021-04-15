Arsenal’s season is on the line today – And Arteta’s job?

Arsenal’s entire season is on the line. by Konstantin Mitov
Well lovely Arsenal people, it’s Thursday and that means European football. I never thought I might miss the Europa league, but here we are. Unless we win it, we most likely won’t play in Europe next season for the first time in 26 years!
Arteta’s job surely must be on the line too. There are no two ways around it. Our wage bill is really high and our budget is tight. If we don’t get European money, the guy who will be left in charge of this squad has a very hard job of balancing the books and meeting the expectations to return to the top 6 at least.
Squad selection will be key. Arteta trusted senior players and they failed him multiple times. I don’t wanna hear about the “potential” of William at 32. I want Gabi M and Pepe terrorizing Slavia Prague with Saka as no 10.
Sure Willian impacted the game against Benfica and helped us win, and sure Auba scored the vital goals, but football is about who’s on best form right now and who has the best attitude, and the youngsters have done better with both in recent times.
Hopefully Laca will lead the line as he’s got some good form. Unfortunately I can see Xhaka at left back and that hurts. More so when I know Ceballos will be in the midfield. You see, Arsenal scare me more than Slavia Prague, because if someone can ruin us the game it’s only ourselves.
Despite that disappointing late equalizer last time, I think it’s good in a way for us. We know that we have to score. If we had a lead, we might’ve gone to Prague with the wrong attitude like we have done before.
We have the quality to dominate them and beat them, no matter of their incredible run in a pretty poor league. Score quick and then make them work for it, hit em on the break and finish the job. We aren’t a solid team, we’ll need more than 1 goal, and we’re well capable of doing it.
This season has been extremely poor on many levels, but going out to Slavia Prague would be a new low even for our standards. At least let’s book a meeting with Emery and get two more spicy games.
Which Arsenal will turn up though?
Konstantin
A quarter final European exit is not a sackable offense on it’s own.
Because 8th in the League will be enough to secure the new Conference League place.
However following on from the early EL exit and the lowly 8th league position last season would indicate Arteta is struggling to keep Arsenal relevant in the English top flight.
So a place in the semis will definitely tilt the pendulum in favour of Arteta remaining in the job. And once the semi – final berth is confirmed Gooners can start dreaming of an early return to the holy grail of the CL.
If we don’t win EL, I believe Arteta will still be given a chance to show a progress till December. However, I don’t think he’d get a big transfer budget if we don’t get a CL ticket
Hi GAI.
My opinion of what we should do in the summer are listed below:
1. Signings we need: Odegaard and Jack Grealish
2. Players to sell: Aubameyang(Real Madrid), Guendouzi(Hertha Berlin), Nketiah(Any English club), AMN(Any English Club), Torrera(Italian club), Bellerin(PSG), Reis Nelson(Any english club with an option to buy back).
Our next season squad should look like this
Strikers : Martinelli, Lacazette, Balogun and Pepe (We will get the best out of him as a number 10 or as a striker)
Attacking Midfielders: Grealish, ESR, Saka, Odegaard, Willian
Central midfielders: Xhaka, Partey, Elneny, Willock, Ceballos
Defenders: Mari, Holding, Cedric, Tierney, Chambers, Gabriel
We should go for a 433 formation next season
Cedric Holdiing Mari Tierney
Partey Saka Xhaka
Odegaard Martinelli Grealish
Pepe is a waste on the flanks. We need creative players with a skill set. Midfielders who can dribble and move with the ball. Players like Nasri, Arshavin and Cazorla.
Pepe, Martinelli and Lacazette should rotate as a 9.
We have to sell Aubameyang to fund the move for Odegaard and Grealish(This signing is a must).
We wont make any progress if we keep both Auba and Lacazette. it creates inbalance in the team. we can even sell them both if it means getting Grealish and Odegaard.
I also prefer 4-3-3 and Arteta has shown a form of it in Sheffield
About Odegaard, I don’t think we’d have enough budget to buy him unless Real Madrid give us a big discount. We’d likely loan him again and Grealish will be out of our budget
About Aubameyang, his wage makes him almost unsellable. The other players are still sellable though
How many times can you re-jig the same question.
Poll –
SHOULD MIKEL ARTETA BE SACKED WITHOUT HAVING SERVED THE FULL TERM OF HIS CURRENT CONTRACT ?
____________________________________________
NO.
Poll results;
100% – No
0% – Yes
Votes cast – 1
We need as much goals as possible
Will the real Arsenal please stand up?!
They better tonight Sue.
Please not another “Baku” !
Nah, we’ll win through.
Arteta can’t do anything right. When Auba was not scoring people said Auba was a passenger and Arteta should bench him. When Arteta benched him (other?) people said it was unfair treatment of Auba.
Parsonally, I would like to see Arteta get an other season or until December as long as he doesn’t lose the dressing room.
I imagine I see signs of improvement despite being dissapointed with the way this season has developed. I expected us to be in the top 6 and become better as the season developed.
Easy win tonight, despite the fact that at this stage of the EL there are no easy games.
I really admire Konstantins passion and his urge to contribute articles. I also think he does not often think his statements through properly.
To my mind there is zero chance of our club sacking Arteta in the foreseeable future, quite irrespective of tonights result. I expect us to, PROBABLY, go through tonight but not to win this competition. Particularly so as Man Utd remain and are likely to reach the final and thus prevent us winning it. Just my unbiased sober minded view.
That is irrelevant to MA’s future here though. It is evident to me that the club has decided to properly back its judgement that Arteta will come good. I am the first to agree that so far results have been not good enough.
BUT I also see, as SOME other Gooners do, that he has made progress and that turning the sinking ship around that he inherited was always going to take real time.
Real time is what SOME fans will give NO manager we ever have and I am certain the club has decided to disregard this foolish cry from the self entitled SOME, who are so spoilt by Wengers glory decade, (even if they are too young to be around personally at that time, as some will be) and who demand this for ever more as the norm.
That is not how life and how football works. We have good, average and bad times in life, as any older person knows. To expect the best all the time is immature and plain wrong. Shoot me down for being the messenger as much as you like; it is water off a ducks back to me.
But what I say remains how life and football, including our beloved club just is and always WILL be (taken over the LONG term to come). At some stage in the future Kroenke will not be our owner and the sooner we can force this damaging man out, the better.
GOOD TIMES WILL COME AGAIN BUT NONE OF US PERSONALLY HAS ANY CONTROL WHATEVER OVER THE TIIMING OF THAT AND ITS FOOLISH TO CONSTANTLY TRY TO HURRY UP WHAT WILL ALWAYS TAKE ITS OWN TIME.
TRUE supporters still support, in the meantime. Consider that last staement, even if you take nothing else I say on board.
Arsenals season is on tge line but not MAs job according to trustable reports.
And about todays match,i think MA will go with a back 3 as there is no recognised LB to play and playing saka in LB will make it easy for slavia prague to defend and attack.
I woukd like a 3412 system with laca dropping to feed martinelli and saka in the wings cuz those 2 have good pace pretty much what jose did with kane to counter attack.But this wont work if slavia praha decide to sit deep which i thhink wont happen.
Only problem would be we will have to play out from the back and as this a season defining match,pressure can get into players which can lead to mistakes…..
COYG
Look tbh at this point arteta is safe in his job. The time to sack him was January.
Whilst I dont think he is the correct man for the job I think it would be foolish not to give him another season unless we have a proven super manager lined up. Even then that manager would need about 2 years for a proper rebuild as well.
If we win today and even go on to win in the semis its likley man utd will be waiting to slap us back to reality in the finals meaning guess what no CL.
The reality is we are hanging on by a thread and its due to snap. We already fell from grace and until we put some serious though and investment into the situation its going to change.
Buying “experience players” like willian and luiz is code for buying g has beens. City, Chelsea, United, none of the teams who have one the league in the past 10 year have brought old players who have been released by their rivals and won anything.
U have few exceptions like tvez and van persi where these players have been in their prime and poached from the opposing clubs. Not guys who have been released or are surplus.
Until all this changes we will be finishing 10th and getting to europa league finals as if we are Everton.
Rightly so. The decline in this club is based on Kroenke, Arteta. If mediocrity keeps Arteta’s job, then we are in the saddest time in Arsenal’s history. Stand up to this mediocrity…..it’s unnecessary. A great manager could make us great again. Both Kroenke and Arteta are deluded in what they will accept as what stands as ‘ARSENAL’. Pay BIG money and give a big project to Brendan Rogers, big enough to bring him here.. The money will be recouped in a season. Lets get our football and pride in our club back.