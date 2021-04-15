Arsenal’s season is on the line today – And Arteta’s job?

Arsenal’s entire season is on the line. by Konstantin Mitov

Well lovely Arsenal people, it’s Thursday and that means European football. I never thought I might miss the Europa league, but here we are. Unless we win it, we most likely won’t play in Europe next season for the first time in 26 years!

Arteta’s job surely must be on the line too. There are no two ways around it. Our wage bill is really high and our budget is tight. If we don’t get European money, the guy who will be left in charge of this squad has a very hard job of balancing the books and meeting the expectations to return to the top 6 at least.

Squad selection will be key. Arteta trusted senior players and they failed him multiple times. I don’t wanna hear about the “potential” of William at 32. I want Gabi M and Pepe terrorizing Slavia Prague with Saka as no 10.

Sure Willian impacted the game against Benfica and helped us win, and sure Auba scored the vital goals, but football is about who’s on best form right now and who has the best attitude, and the youngsters have done better with both in recent times.

Hopefully Laca will lead the line as he’s got some good form. Unfortunately I can see Xhaka at left back and that hurts. More so when I know Ceballos will be in the midfield. You see, Arsenal scare me more than Slavia Prague, because if someone can ruin us the game it’s only ourselves.

Despite that disappointing late equalizer last time, I think it’s good in a way for us. We know that we have to score. If we had a lead, we might’ve gone to Prague with the wrong attitude like we have done before.

We have the quality to dominate them and beat them, no matter of their incredible run in a pretty poor league. Score quick and then make them work for it, hit em on the break and finish the job. We aren’t a solid team, we’ll need more than 1 goal, and we’re well capable of doing it.

This season has been extremely poor on many levels, but going out to Slavia Prague would be a new low even for our standards. At least let’s book a meeting with Emery and get two more spicy games.

Which Arsenal will turn up though?

Konstantin