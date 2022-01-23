Arsenal’s season is over in January and we will give Arteta a new contract?

Rewarding failure with a new deal by Konstantin Mitov
Well lovely Arsenal people, it’s January and the season is over. 0-0 at home to Burnley. I honestly regret wasting my time. Two hours in the bin. I can give you 10 pages of reasons why Arteta should be sacked now, but that’s not happening, because we will reward this failure with a new contract.
Do you really think City will take him to replace Pep, after seeing this? The guy is a fraud, but he shouldn’t even be here, so I won’t blame him for being out of his depth. It’s the people who put him there. It’s the same people who allowed him to leave us with a thin squad. It’s the same people who see our players getting red cards and not telling him to make discipline more strict.
We missed Partey today, but a player of his experience shouldn’t get red carded in 10 minutes. There’s not much to say about Xhaka really, but it’s Arteta who allows this to happen. And then it’s the board and Edu for backing him after all this. In January we went out of both cups and we’re practically dead in the top 4 race. We’re throwing another season away.
We haven’t had a striker score a goal for us in a league game for how long now? Auba has been practically erased from the squad for falling out with Arteta, Laca is finished, Eddie is not good enough. How do we assault the top 4 if we can’t get a striker? If Vlahovic doesn’t wanna come, take Isak? Give yourselves a chance at least.
We instead ship out players, to the point there’s nobody to come from the bench. That’s down to Mikel and Edu, not the Afcon, not injuries, nothing. No excuses.We rely on 20 year olds to win us games, because we don’t have experience. I can’t blame Sambi, ESR, Saka, Martinelli and Odegaard, because they at least try, and it shouldn’t be all on their shoulders to carry us.
It’s up with the people upstairs that nobody takes action against our poor discipline, because the truth is we can’t beat Burnley at home without Partey and without a striker. What is Arteta exactly building here, please tell me, because I hear about how great we’re going to be. Remember how he said we should compete for the Champions League and the league title in 3 years. Well two are down and I don’t want another year like that.
I’m in pain and I wonder why did I bother with the game? I knew it’d be hard, and I did it to myself anyway, just like Arsenal do every season, but I’m tired. I don’t know what people who think we’re actually building something put in their teas, but if we don’t do something, we’re going for another 8th place finish.
But you know what really, really hurts? I didn’t think we’d score. I don’t think we tried hard enough. I don’t think our spirit was that of a team that won’t back down. Our manager had no clue how to affect the game, his subs were late. I don’t know what he says at half time, but not once have I seen us come out in the second half fighting.
We’re dead with Arteta and January is proof. He doesn’t deserve more chances. You earn chances by doing something. What’s he done for us? I can’t do it, I hope your week is better, and thankfully this dead football club isn’t playing, because we do not deserve this. I’ll only ever believe if he’s sacked tonight, but I can’t even imagine it in my dreams let alone the Kroenkes actually doing something good for this football club in real life.
Konstantin
Yeah its pathetic if true.
Arsenals goal this season has been top 6 all along. The cups mean nothing.
So we remain on track despite being weighed down with deadwood from previous managers Aubameyang Lacazette Pepe Nketiah Niles Nelson Elneny Torreira Bellerin Chambers Guendouzie Mavropanos and just gone Kolasinac. Top 6 this season top 4 next season and we are on track to achieve this goal.
Stop your whining your grizzling your moaning and get behind the team
Since you first appearance in JA, I always think you are a fan of Tottenham Hotspur. You are very happy with Arsenal current standard. You want our enemy (sorry your club) to be in front of us.
The same cup you lot is giving Arteta credit for winning playing just two matches. Hindsight has shown Emery and FN deserve more credit for that fa cup as it is clear Arteta can’t get us past 3rd and 4th round
@Adiva, Arteta took over in December, before our FA Cup run started in January 🙄.
Nice one
it’s sad but true. of course ppl will say you are being dramatic, but facts are we have been here and seen this story so many times, that we already know the ending. another season down the drain. Europa at best, but even that is a competition we cannot win.
Of course it is unnecessarily dramatic. Arsenal are not out of challenging for 4th place.
Circles and circles with Arsenal under Arteta
🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂. Guess you were patiently waiting for a time like this to moan and wail like a kid whose toy was stolen. Keep at it.🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂
But he’s making sense while you sound like a child
A child who can’t wait to type out all his cool emojis I must add Lenohappy.
After 2 years of Arteta you’d think people would just admit he’s clearly not good enough but nope they still think he’s the next pep.. rivals fans want Arteta to stay because they know he is useless.
Bloody depressing Kev ,feeding off scraps in January per usual .
Yeah bloody typical Dan we are a laughing stock as usual and you have idiots going around calling Arteta a genius you couldn’t write it!
Should have been shown the door at end of last season Kev .
Some of the comments I’ve read about him this season have been cringe AF
Magician,genius ambitious and to top it off this week Matador 🤢.
I get some fans that actually believe in him that’s fair enough that have no agenda but some on here alone try way to hard ,we all know who they are and why they defend him so much .
I honestly have no idea how he stayed in a job let alone convince the board to give him 150 mil on transfers it beggars belief! Haha the matador was the highlight for me 😂 anyone that believes this nonsense obviously have very low standards, the silent non ambitious owner is rubbing off on them! I get that too Dan but it’s hard to fathom anyone believing in him as he’s done nothing of note to earn that belief.. are we watching a different Arsenal to what they are watching? Oh we definitely do know who they are.
It’s got to be his intelligent way of speaking and his charm. He has a good way with words with no actions to back it up. More like a motivational speaker for wealth who is miserably poor. Some people would believe the motivational speaker to the death. Same his how some view Arteta.
It has to be Kstyx because it certainly can’t be the way the team performs on the pitch. I think if it was another manager with the same results and performances the Arteta supporters will call for his head but they seem to have some sort of cult following to him.
Exactly right kev. Emery being a case in point
Kstyx yeah I mean apparently with a squad full of deadwood was only one point off finishing 4th and getting to the Europa League final, he did a far better job than Arteta, I didn’t see those fans saying let’s get behind the manager, nope they wanted him gone. The reality is at some point they will have to bite their tongue and admit the matador is out of his depth
Another Konstantin Mitov Post which Always is on Point!.
Only a Clown or Troll will Fail to see how our Failings is Not on Arteta!
This Spanish Rookie, Mickey Mouse Coach knew Partey and Elneny will be gone for AFCON in January and should have given AMN and Sambi Lokonga more matches in Nov/Dec..
But once his darling Xhaka came back from Injury against Everton, he sent both players to the Bench!
Now Xhaka, Partey and Elneny is out, he is left with only Lokonga in midfield after he foolishly allowed AMN to go out on Loan!
Lokonga is not Performing because Arteta stunted his development with that Bench decision!
This Spanish dude is clearly out of his Depth and not qualified to coach even Burnley or Blackburn Rovers!
Today was GROUNDHOG DAY. Artetaball. Brainless, thoughtless, lesser football. We need change urgently after 2 years of Artetaball.
Two points out of fourth place with a game in hand and 51 points on the table left to play for. And the season is over?
Shake my head.
And what happens by some miracle we get 4th Place though mate .
You honestly believe next season will be any different ,have you not seen this play out for the last 3 seasons now .
Kstyx on the last article summed it up perfectly.
I feel your pain but it’s been longer than that since we were in the top4
This is all part of the malaise.
Years of top4 followed by AW leaving because he finished 5th and Emery being unable to clinch it and losing the EL final By this time the steamroller/tanker was moving the wrong way and slow to come to a halt.
If AW and UE couldn’t do it then why should Lego head, matador, Pep’s water boy be any different? This is the conundrum. 2 vastly successful managers came unstuck so what is to say that Arteta as a newbie or Benitez or Ancelloti as experienced heads would be any better?
I’m not having a go, just trying to be as evenhanded as I can. I’ve been round the block enough years to know that continued success is no guarantee unless your owner is winner at all costs (RA) or ManC who are owned by one of the richest nations on the planet. A mere billionaire isn’t sufficient to maintain the dream
It’s taken a lot of the charm away for me and the league although richer in financial terms is poorer in many other ways, sadly
SueP I don’t think it is correct to defend Arteta by comparing his struggles to that of the great Arsene and Emery for one reason that they left because of failure to finish in the top 4 with less investment and patience than that which has been given to Arteta.
If we are to compare Arteta to his predecessors then he too should have been gone at the end of last season. That would have been fair and just.
He has to repay that faith and investment this season by finishing in the top 4. It is not out of our reach yet. There is no excuse considering the PL is the only tournament we are in now.
At the beginning of the season Edu laid out the new strategy of the club. Any discerning fan would have realised that what the club was embarking on was a huge project and it was bound to have some ups and downs.
The “3 seasons narrative” is evidently being repeated frequently to discredit the manager.
Maybe the strategy or project whatever you want to call it was a way to take the pressure off an extremely inexperienced management team who are just learning as they go… Sell a line to an equally clueless owner and board that this project will take 3 years to come to fruition.
Spot on Dan. Turning around in circles with nothing to show for it. The same stats will begin to be more prominent in consequent games. Remember how they Brought up the stat of second on the table since January last year or how we finished 6 points behind 4th place despite finishing 8th. Similar stats will soon start to spring up. These fans never ever learn. That’s the sad truth. I honestly feel for them when they cheer the players and manager on despite being poor at game matches. It breaks me to see fans support for a club that is scamming them with a “trust the process” theme.
I pointed out we are two points out of fourth place with 51 points left to play for. And you draw an equivalence to some meaningless stat about us being the second best team over a six month period that straddled two seasons?
Okay.
Good points Voyageur.
Not a great performance or result but the negative reactions are excessive.
You obviously think the reaction today was about today’s game? 2 years into this phantom project and the football is still dire.
We crash out of Europe – “It’s ok, a season out of Europe will do us good, we can focus on the league and domestic cups” 🤣
We’re dumped out of the FA cup – “It’s ok, we have bigger fish to fry – getting back into the top 4” Hmmm….
We’re dumped out of the Carabao Cup in the SF – “It’s a crap cup, I don’t care”
And there goes our last chance of silverware this season and some aren’t fussed.. shame on you!
I’m tired, really tired…
I certainly won’t be sorry to see the back of January; it’s been a terrible month on the pitch. I’m glad for this break, so my BP can return to normal and I can finish Ozark!
Just finished 3rd episode sue 👍
Best season yet
You should be glad to see the back of Arteta. Ozark is a Great series Sue. Can’t wait to start Season 4
You’ve perfectly summed it up Sue!
Excuses will roll about Covid, youth, depth, blah blah blah. But the fact staring everyone in the face is the lack of preparation by Arteta.
The one-trick tactical pony Dyche once again denies the “genius” Arteta. We got stalled by 20th place Burney by their one dimensional game plan.
Nketiah for ESR? Nketiah? WTF?
Arteta and players need to shut up and do any talking on the pitch. Arteta and Tierney talking big after Liverpool loss, how stupid they look now.
If ownership cared Arteta should get the hairdryer treatment Monday, and told forget any extension his job will be evaluated in May.
Process, project, all nonsense to distract you from the present.
To have any chance of top 4 we have to sign a striker and midfielder and I’m not talking about Arthur. The margins are so small, Man utd have the best squad out of the three us and Spurs have the best manager. I think West ham will continue to drop off the pace.
Since when does the premier league ends on the 23rd of January. Oh ye of little faith or is it another Arteta hater. Luckily for Arteta, you’re not Mr. Kroenke. It’s not worth fighting and hating rivals, when Arsenal have fans like that. Just remember the beginning of the season and the first three matches. Who expected Arsenal to be where they are now. Arsenal plays every game in the premier league against the eleven players on the field, plus the match officials and media pundits ,who often influence outcomes. Why Westwood did not get a second yellow card for his foul on Gabriel, tells the story. Anyway, Arsenal are only two points behind Manchester United with a game in hand and still in with a chance of making the top four. But, Arsenal must strengthen the team in the January transfer window to do so.
Good points.
Part of the issue is that many fans want instant results and there are quite a few on here who do not believe in the Arteta project. Therefore every setback is seen as a crisis.
After 0-3 Arsenal fans said the season was over we would not make top 10. Now we are 2 points off top 4 with a game in hand and these same spineless fans are saying the seasons over agin. Interestingly enough Spurs fans are going ballistic right now after their loss even though they are 2 points off top 4 with two games in hand. Why do people give up so easily with 51 points left on the table ?
Why dont you guys be managers and take artetas place
TBH I don’t think a 5year old kid go do any worse
Absolutely no chance he is going so it’s a waste of an article. We all know he is here until at least the end of this season and likely a lot longer. Also, as Wayne says, it’s January not May and an awful lot of football yet to be played, even though “awful” is how we are at present.
I told my friend that we watched the Match together that Arsenal will not score after about 20 minutes of watching. They were just static, no movement, just sideways passing and passing safe! Midfield non existent!. Very predictable. To be honest we aren’t going anywhere with this Manager.
Although I don’t blame him 100% for today’s game but overall he couldn’t make the difference I was looking for as an Arsenal fan.
Sack him, get Veira and put Henry beside him!
I dnt get d unnecessary anger, I know we really need dis point, I thought d boys did their best, we had several chances but it wasn’t our lucky day, despite not having any midfielder. I can count the few times lokonga touches d ball and he is supposed to marshal d midfield.