Arsenal’s season not really been affected by VAR, we deserve to be where we are

Arsenal suffered a 3-0 loss at home to Aston Villa yesterday, safe to say that wasn’t what we thought would happen.

After beating Manchester United 1-0 in our last league game, our fans will have been expecting a routine win over the Villans who just survived relegation last season, but Dean Smith’s men wanted it more and they got it.

The Gunners are currently 11th on the league table, there is still some way to go before we can reach the top four that we want.

VAR has been a major cause for concern this season yet again, and some teams will feel that they have been affected negatively by the technology, but not Arsenal.

The Sun has computed the Premier League table if VAR wasn’t a factor, and Arsenal isn’t in a better position.

The table shows that Liverpool would have been top of the Premier League table at the moment, with the Reds having more VAR decisions going against them than any team this season.

Manchester United would have been 15th on the league table without VAR, down one place from their current 14th.

Arsenal, according to the table will have seen a point added to their current tally, and they would have moved to 10th on the league table.