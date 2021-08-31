Arsenal’s season starts now…

It had been a terrible start for Arsenal. Three defeats, nine goals conceded and bottom of the table. We could make excuses for why they lost but now is not the time to linger on the disappointing start but to start strong after the international break. Arsenal have fairly easy fixtures before facing Tottenham. Now is the time to build momentum.
With the international break, we have the return of key players that will improve the squad. Partey and Gabriel will help and bring stability to the spine of the team and the Gabriel/White partnership can start to build. With the upcoming fixtures, Arteta can slowly start to integrate new signing Takehiro Tomiyasu into the team. With Xhaka’s brash action during the Manchester City game it can allow Sambi Lokonga to start the next few games. If he performs well enough, it will force Arteta to play him over Xhaka, which I think most fans would prefer.
I think the most important thing right now is for the players to get in the right frame of mind before our game against Norwich. Most of the players should be embarrassed with their past performances. They need to realise that the longer they play like this, the more their stock and the club’s stature goes down.
For Mikel Arteta, he needs to change his approach towards the players and the game. We have all seen how his man management has frozen out promising young players and he is tactically inept when facing certain opposition. He needs to work on including all of the players into his plans and forcing them to be their best. When players make mistakes that cost the team, they should be forced to give up their position until they can work their way back in. Players need to understand that when you underperform or cost the team, your position is at risk.
Players need to feel that if they are not up to the task, the players on the bench are and ready to take their place. There needs to a winning atmosphere amongst the players that they cultivate by themselves. They need to believe it and push to be the best.
When they are a goal down they need to keep their heads up and push to equalise, push to win the game and build on that mentality. Now there is no excuse.
These are the players that Arteta wanted and now is the time for him and the players to prove themselves.
Vuyo Mataka
Season started 3 weeks ago if I remember correctly. The fact that we were unprepared and yet don’t know our formation and best starting 11, after almost 20 months with this manager in charge is an entirely different topic that doesn’t excuse in any way the fact that we are bottom of the league on a goal difference of -9!
And some people think I am negative…
this remind you of anything Konstantin? unprepared to start a season, not knowing your best 11, shoehorning players into the lineup, not addressing your most pressing needs first, tactical stubbornness, a leadership vacuum within the locker room and on the pitch and asset mismanagement(among other things of course)…this to me is the “Arsenal Way” since the arrival of our absentee landlord and our subsequent move to the Emirates
Talking of best 11, it would be best to play with three at the back, I feel this would suit our players best, the only problem would probably be Odegaard.
Arsenal FC is in shambles, we sign 6 players and only two of them would be starters. We wouldn’t have even signed the RB if we couldn’t shift Bellerin, sad state of affairs.
You have spoken correctly mate and you’re not negative at all just that truth can be bitter at times.
I genuinely apologize if this comes out negative but I honestly feel like despite signing 6 players, we are still a mid-table team.
Tavares competes with KT, BW replaces Luiz, Lokonga for Guendouzi,
Ramsdale replaces Martinez, ODE for Ozil and Tomi for Bellerin.
I do not think we are strong enough for a top 4 push.
No difference maker, no major threats, Pepe does “ok’ only when the season is ending, PEA is a ghost, Partey is always injured, Laca is inconsistent..
I think we would be lucky to finish 7th, we have spent money but we are not stronger imo, I stand to be corrected though
Ramsdale for Martinez?
Lokonga for Guendozi?
Odegaard for Ozil?
Have you been in lockdown for the last year?
None of the 3 players you mentioned have played for the club for a year or more.
Tavares is an upgrade on Kolasinac, Lokonga is an upgrade on Elneny, Ramsdale is an upgrade on Runarsson and Ryan, White is an upgrade on Luiz, Tomi is an upgrade on any of our right backs. Whilst Odegaard is a better creative player than Willian or Willock.
How many points did you expect to have at this stage?
I was expecting Brentford to give us a good match in their first appearance in the top flight for 73 years and hoping we might get a point, until covid struck.
I expected Lukaku to tear us a knew one and I wasn’t disappointed. A draw at best until covid was still playing a part.
I fully expected Man City to give us a drumming
Failure shouldn’t be accepted in anyways, remove Son, Harry Kane and Lucas Moura from the Spurs team then tell me other major guys left, i remember they played without Harry Kane and they came out fight for the ball all over the pitch, their hard work was eventually rewarded by a goal from Son and they didn’t relax because they wanted all the three point as the believed in themselves that they could do just that.
That team was played basically to their strength.
I am surely aware that some of our starters was not available but i won’t still take that for an excuse when the coach didn’t set up the team in a better way than he did.
You can hate the yank as much as you like ! He’s still spent a load of money. So who’s to blame now
Has ‘he’? Or is Arsenal spending money the club generates..
Stan isn’t in the habit of putting money into Arsenal. He has taken money out though.
Shocking window IMO all considered and as some rightly state the readiness for the season should have started 3 games ago..
Think the Japanese Ben white cover wreaks of desperation again.
Look. If this team is as good as the team that ended last season, it’s in Europe. The fact is that AFC had the second-best record in the league over the final 2/3 of last season.
We started this season without several of our best players, and with a TV crew swarming all over a young side. When we next play, we will have close to a full side, and will be more used to the stupid documentary. As a supporter, I expect us to start playing with more cohesion and energy.
Pepe, Odegaard, Saka, ESR, Partey, Gabriel, White, Lokonga. All with big upside. One reason I was pleased to get Partey last year was that he had previously been very little injured. This team is not the finished article, but it has a chance to become great. Especially if the supporters actually support it.
However, new ownership would be nice. The documentary idea is the ownership shooting the club in the foot.
The season has started Matey. It’s not about top four, but just being in the pack. None of the players Arteta bought in are there as potential title winners. Why six players when three big names and getting rid of Xhaka would have made a 12 points difference.?Now it’s about steadying the fort and hoping that not enough damage is done before next season’s rebuild.
Does losing the first three games, having scored no goals and being bottom of the PL remind ANYONE with any knowledge of our club of previous years?
Thought not and now there are no further excuses to hide behind.
MA will have at his disposal every player he has signed and given new contracts to at his disposal.
There is no need to select any of the players he inherited who he doesn’t rate, so we can only hope that he turns around the 9 point gap at the top of the table, with HIS squad of players.
I hope he can.
Nice try Ken, even though we’re kind of on the same page in many respects, at least on this day
Hmm….
If I read this article correctly, we should delude ourselves and rewrite a bit of history (the bit where we lost the first three games, and almost all of our pre-season games), and pretend that the season starts now.
I suppose this new optimism is based upon the belief that we can easily beat both Norwich and Burnley, and then everything in the garden will be rosy again.
I am sure we all hope that is in fact going to happen, but have our misgivings.
If we do not win both games, will the Pollyanna who wrote this article please write a more realistic piece, I wonder!
A great manager once said
“Now this is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning”.
It feels like the retreat from Dunkerque right now at Arsenal.
And it will take a monumental effort to turn the tide.
In the weak market Arsenal as expected were forced to play transfer poker down to the last day but there were few takers.
Joe Willock was our only sale.
So we had to keep Mari Xhaka Cedric
Elneny Laca Auba till January at least.
Holding Niles Chambers Nketiah were kept to fill out the English quota with Ramsdale and White.
Hard to sell Torreira Bellerin Nelson are all in loan purgatory waiting for the market to improve.
Saliba Guendouzie and Mavro were not recalled.
Willian and may be Kolasinac have “ripped up” their contracts which is of course is total bollox.
Ramsdale White Tomiyasu Lokonga
Tavarez and Odegaard have been bought
to form the new young saleable core.
Late transfers and January deals may
still be struck.
We started building the new young core.
Ramsdale White Tomiyasu Tavarez Lokonga Odegaard.
Overall in an incredibly difficult market the club did everything it could to spark a revival.
While the future long term looks bright it is the
here and now which is critical for bottom of the table Gunners.
Norwich Burnley and Spurs await amidst an angry impatient toxic fan base urging the executioner
to wield his axe.
Arteta may well be rehearsing his “We shall fight them on the beaches” team talk.
9/11 twenty years on awaits
come on realistic fans, get out and post your thoughts, otherwise the blinders brigade(see above) is going to use your apparent, yet understandable, apathy as an opportunity to persuade the fence-sitters into thinking there’s really a “plan” in place and these are exactly the kind of players that warranted the largest transfer window outlay in the HISTORY of this club…just think back to the days leading up to the window, when some media outlets suggested that there was a substantial war-chest in play, which caused some to quickly dismiss this notion for obvious historical reasons, and imagine if someone said we would have well over 150M and these are the exact players who would be joining our ranks, how would you honestly feel??? keeping in mind, once again, that this was the biggest transfer window expenditure EVER and that this might not come around again for another 12 to 15 years, should our absentee landlord stay in his all-too-comfortable catbird seat
thanks goodness as I was composing this post some more realistic commentators already started to emerge and offer up their respective takes on this dumpster fire of an organization
It’s too tiring trying to explain TRVL4E..
It’s like banging your head against a brick wall.
The truth of this ongoing facade will be undeniable for even the most delusion ridden mindset in the not too distant future.
The cracks were clear some time ago and now they are chasm like.