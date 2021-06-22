Arsenal’s second bid for Ben White delayed but “they are very serious”

Charlie Watts is well known as being very knowledgable on Arsenal affairs, much like David Ornstein and Chris Wheatley, so it is definitely worth listening to him on what is happening in the Arsenal camp during the transfer window.
His latest news Watts that has shared is concerning the transfer of the Brighton and England defender Ben White, who is currently with Gareth Southgate’s squad preparing for tonight’s game against the Czech Republic.
He says that his participation at the tournament could cause a delay to finalising a deal, but he assures Arsenal fans to be patient as the Gunners are definitely trying hard to get the deal done.
“I haven’t heard that a second bid has gone in for Ben White. Arsenal and Brighton are still talking over this,” Watts said on his Youtube podcast.
“Ben White is still at the Euro’s so that has complicated things.
“Maybe it might have to wait until the Euro’s are over until this transfer kicks on and kicks into place.
“Arsenal are certainly very interested in Ben White and they are very serious when it comes to trying to sign him and I wouldn’t be surprised if they get it over the line.”
Mikel Arteta seems very serious about getting a formidable defensive set up ahead of the new season, and if he has made Ben White the last piece of the defensive jigsaw, then we should be feeling confident that the deal can be done.
We just have to be patient…
Hello Arsenal Family!
Been reading comments on here since 2011. Decided to make my voice heard today. I thought we needed a number 10, number 8 and a left back. And I do honestly think defensively, we aren’t that bad at all. Our biggest undoing last season was not scoring enough goals meaning that we need creative players to stock firepower. My opinion though!
Rookie coach,
What we need is a good midfielder and a cover for Tierney not a central defender.
But we can also bid 150M for Kane, this is how to become a big club again, Can somebody help me tell Artetar and Edu .
Spot on glorious… Ben white signing is totally unnecessary….
Our current CBs are pretty decent…we don’t really need to depend on build up plays from CBs if our DMs can smoothly breakup play and transit from defence into attack quickly,
that’s why we need Bissouma/Partey pivot
In my opinion, Bissouma,a cover for Tierney, Leno and a good Right back is all we need right now
That guy is not arsenal priority now, except they are sure of selling player to fund it. The price is not reasonable considering we have bigger issues in the midfield.
I wish they can get the likes of Auba, Kola, Laca, Willian, and some other high earners off the wage bill first, then bring in replacement with lower wage bills even if buying price is a bit high. The likes of Andre Silver, Locatelli, and if Ben white is coming, then sell off the likes of Cedric, Mari and one of Gabriel or Saliba and of course the Greek guy. Otherwise, it makes no sense
Some fans here want players based on their stats in FIFA 2021. U keep yapping about locatelli as if you know how he will play when he comes. I remember fans were trumpeting that we should Lemina who currently plays for Southampton with the very same hype they are using for locatelli. I trust Arteta to do the right signing that will suit his style. Ben white is one… He is intelligent and will take care of other areas if need be
Go, Go, Go for Ben White!!
The more, the Merrier!!
If we have Ben White in addition to Rob Holding, Pablo Mari and Gabriel, is dat a bad thing??😏😏
Man City had John Stones, Laporte and Eric Garcia, but still went to Buy Ruben Diaz and Nathan Ake!!
So I support our Bid!! Ben White should come!!
Ben white is a replacement for Luiz who has been released. The coach obviously doesn’t want to replace him with a back up but a first teamer which is good. I believe they are still going to address other problem areas. My concern is we need players to improve the team, not just anyone. I wonder why we are not also looking at Grealish since Aston Villa want our own ESR.