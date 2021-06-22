Arsenal’s second bid for Ben White delayed but “they are very serious”

Charlie Watts is well known as being very knowledgable on Arsenal affairs, much like David Ornstein and Chris Wheatley, so it is definitely worth listening to him on what is happening in the Arsenal camp during the transfer window.

His latest news Watts that has shared is concerning the transfer of the Brighton and England defender Ben White, who is currently with Gareth Southgate’s squad preparing for tonight’s game against the Czech Republic.

He says that his participation at the tournament could cause a delay to finalising a deal, but he assures Arsenal fans to be patient as the Gunners are definitely trying hard to get the deal done.

“I haven’t heard that a second bid has gone in for Ben White. Arsenal and Brighton are still talking over this,” Watts said on his Youtube podcast.

“Ben White is still at the Euro’s so that has complicated things.

“Maybe it might have to wait until the Euro’s are over until this transfer kicks on and kicks into place.

“Arsenal are certainly very interested in Ben White and they are very serious when it comes to trying to sign him and I wouldn’t be surprised if they get it over the line.”

Mikel Arteta seems very serious about getting a formidable defensive set up ahead of the new season, and if he has made Ben White the last piece of the defensive jigsaw, then we should be feeling confident that the deal can be done.

We just have to be patient…