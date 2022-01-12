Arsenal’s second choice striker revealed as Edu had talks with his agent

Arsenal meet the representatives of Ligue 1 star

Arsenal’s technical director Edu has reportedly met the representatives of Lille’s Jonathan David, ahead of a potential move to North London this month.

Even though Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic still remains the number one choice of manager Mikel Arteta, Arsenal might not have everything in their hands.

Talks with the player and the representatives are proving to be a stumbling block for the Gunners in their bid to land the 21-year-old.

Arsenal might then be forced to look into alternatives and Jonathan David looks to be the second in line in the list, according to the Arsenal specialist Chris Wheatley, who tweeted: “Edu has met with the representatives of Arsenal’s striker targets in recent weeks. Lille forward Jonathan David is on the shortlist and his agent met with Edu at the end of December.”

The Canadian international has 34 goal contributions for his current club Lille in 75 appearances. His record at former club KAA Gent was even more exceptional.

The young forward had 52 goal contributions in 83 appearances. With David still 21, you can only wonder if sky is the limit for him.

These are exciting times for the Arsenal fans. It is an open secret that the Gunners want to land a few players into their ranks this month.

‘Who it will be’ makes things even more exciting. I won’t be surprised if the Gunners end up pursuing the deal for Jonathan David.

Landing Vlahovic looks complicated and if Arsenal do land his alternative, I won’t lose much sleep on it, because David is another name which can take the London side to the next level.

Yash Bisht