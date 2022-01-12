Arsenal’s second choice striker revealed as Edu had talks with his agent

Arsenal meet the representatives of Ligue 1 star
Arsenal’s technical director Edu has reportedly met the representatives of Lille’s Jonathan David, ahead of a potential move to North London this month.
Even though Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic still remains the number one choice of manager Mikel Arteta, Arsenal might not have everything in their hands.
Talks with the player and the representatives are proving to be a stumbling block for the Gunners in their bid to land the 21-year-old.
Arsenal might then be forced to look into alternatives and Jonathan David looks to be the second in line in the list, according to the Arsenal specialist Chris Wheatley, who tweeted: “Edu has met with the representatives of Arsenal’s striker targets in recent weeks. Lille forward Jonathan David is on the shortlist and his agent met with Edu at the end of December.”
The Canadian international has 34 goal contributions for his current club Lille in 75 appearances. His record at former club KAA Gent was even more exceptional.
The young forward had 52 goal contributions in 83 appearances. With David still 21, you can only wonder if sky is the limit for him.
These are exciting times for the Arsenal fans. It is an open secret that the Gunners want to land a few players into their ranks this month.
‘Who it will be’ makes things even more exciting. I won’t be surprised if the Gunners end up pursuing the deal for Jonathan David.
Landing Vlahovic looks complicated and if Arsenal do land his alternative, I won’t lose much sleep on it, because David is another name which can take the London side to the next level.
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
Scored less than Pepe in Ligue 1.. Doesn’t seem to be anything special.. We don’t want to do that mistake again, do we?
True, but Pepe was not signed by Arteta or Unai.It was done by a non coaching member and shoved upon the coach. No wonder he failed two coaches. Mikel is at another level when it comes to spotting and nuturing talent, provided they accept him as their mentor.
What talent has he nurtured exactly? Saka and ESR were both brilliant long before he was our coach and Saka was already in the first team and ESR only was played based on many injuries, not because he was given an actual chance. Martinelli was benched for almost a year when Auba was terrible but still kept sitting bench. Only Auba’s discipline changed that, not his poor form.
The young players that you could mention are Balogun, Azeez, Patino and Nketiah that would have actually been nurtured by MA and we haven’t seen much produced from them, not currently anyway.
be calm & lets allow arsenal make their signings, that was how we underated Aaron ramsdale before he was signed
After the success of this past summer window which initially looked weak to me but now I have to admit was a great window, I will give Arteta and Edu the benefit of the doubt, so any striker they bring in this January will be welcomed by me.