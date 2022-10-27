Arsenal’s second-half performances should worry you reckons journalist

Arsenal has been fast starters in their matches this season, as they always take the game to the opposition from the first minute.

However, over time, they have dropped off their intensity and productivity in the second half, which should worry their fans.

Daniel Matthews for Mailonline has watched them for much of this term and reveals some damning stats from their first and second-half performances.

He wrote:

“Across their first 11 Premier League matches, interesting trends have developed between Arsenal’s first and second-half performances. Either side of half-time, they are producing a similar number of shots (88 v 82), goals (13 v 12) and taking chances with near-identical efficiency (14.7 per cent shot conversion rate v 14.6).

“At the back, however, Arsenal are conceding more shots (39 v 54), more goals (3 v 8) and clearer chances after the break as opponents go in search of an equaliser.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

There have been calls for Mikel Arteta to rest some of his players in recent weeks and this could be a good reason for the Spaniard to do so.

If teams realise we have less energy and productivity in the second half of matches, that could spur them to attack us relentlessly in the game’s final minutes.

It seems Leeds United knew about this vulnerability in our fixture because they piled on the pressure in that second half and didn’t deserve to lose.

