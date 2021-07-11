Arsenal’s second signing arrives in London to begin quarantine

Things are finally starting to happen in Arsenal’s transfer dealings, with Nuno Tavares officially announced yesterday, and today we have found out that Albert Sambi Lokonga has now arrived in London after passing the preliminary fitness tests in Belgium.

Les Sports have announced his arrival late last night, but warns fans that he won’t be able to join up with Arsenal until he has finished his Covid protocols..

They reported….

We come to the end of the summer series. On Saturday morning, Albert Sambi Lokonga (21) arrived in London. He must pass the rest and the end of the medical tests started the day before. A formality, in theory. He will then be able to officially sign for five seasons at Arsenal. He was unable to join his teammates directly in Edinburgh where they are starting a one-week training course (with two friendlies). Passing through the England box where the health situation is worrying, he must respect a quarantine of ten days before being able to train collectively with the Gunners. If all goes well, it is during a second internship, in the United States, that Sambi Lokonga will discover his new partners. With a preparatory meeting against Romelu Lukaku’s Inter scheduled for July 25.

Obviously we will have to wait for Arsenal’s official announcement, but I think we can all be reassured that this second signing is as good as done.

Who will be our third signing?

Admin Pat