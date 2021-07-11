Arsenal’s second signing arrives in London to begin quarantine

Things are finally starting to happen in Arsenal’s transfer dealings, with Nuno Tavares officially announced yesterday, and today we have found out that Albert Sambi Lokonga has now arrived in London after passing the preliminary fitness tests in Belgium.
Les Sports have announced his arrival late last night, but warns fans that he won’t be able to join up with Arsenal until he has finished his Covid protocols..
They reported….
We come to the end of the summer series. On Saturday morning, Albert Sambi Lokonga (21) arrived in London. He must pass the rest and the end of the medical tests started the day before. A formality, in theory. He will then be able to officially sign for five seasons at Arsenal.
He was unable to join his teammates directly in Edinburgh where they are starting a one-week training course (with two friendlies). Passing through the England box where the health situation is worrying, he must respect a quarantine of ten days before being able to train collectively with the Gunners. If all goes well, it is during a second internship, in the United States, that Sambi Lokonga will discover his new partners. With a preparatory meeting against Romelu Lukaku’s Inter scheduled for July 25.
Obviously we will have to wait for Arsenal’s official announcement, but I think we can all be reassured that this second signing is as good as done.
Who will be our third signing?
The third signing would most likely be Ben White, then maybe we’ll hear something about Nketiah or Lacazette. After that, I predict Arsenal will surprise us with a new player that’s not mentioned in any news today
Agreed, gai. The Maddison rumours aren’t going away – we couldn’t, could we?
As for Lokonga, I’m excited about this guy… recommended by Henry, that’s good enough for me!
Yes Sue, I don’t think Arsenal will be willing to spend 60+ M for Maddison after spending 50+ M for White
About Lokonga, I think he’s a box-to-box midfielder like Partey. If that’s the case, we might get a new specialist DM to protect our CBs
Can’t believe arsenal sold Martinez for just 20m. For a club that’s tight on finances, they keep giving away players for discounts.
I’m so happy for Martinez, after spending ten years on the bench for Arsenal and now finally things are going his way. Leading Argentina to an international cup in 28 years.
Christ Jesus,you lots still blabbing on about this sale?? Get a life mate,your too childish for my liking.
Dude wanted to leave cos he could not wait and fight it out with Leno and he was granted his wish,end of story and please don’t you ever mention anything about this no more cos it’s getting irritating to read this days!
@ceemahn
You have the option to ignore the message instead of making a more irritating comment
Ceemahn, exactly my point. This lots are becoming increasingly pathetic and aggravating, I for once will never blame those responsible for his sale because of Leno, Leno have been doing well for us before his injury that brought Martinez to the limelight, how could any rational and sensible thinker asked that we religate Leno for Martinez then.
My exact same feelings regarding this Martinez deals and I even feel more pained each time I watch make some very spectacular saves for Villa plus the fact that right now he’s the Argentine #1 goalie, the only consolation is that Villa finished below Arsenal on the league table. It was a bad decision….
What on Earth does this comment have to do with Lokonga? Get a life…
Our next signing should be a box to box midfielder in either, Camaving, R. Sanches, R. Neves or Locateli, then a creative midfielder and lastly Ben White can follow.
Renato Sanches and Martin Odegaard would be the best recruitment.
spot on @ceemahn. matinez was sold more than 1 year ago.. Its so irritating bringing the issue up again. We are talking about Lokonga, our new man!
Signing lokonga and tabarez is good but the club has not shown seriousness. Our main problem last season have not been addressed. We found it difficult to create chances and score goals. A serious club would have identify a single player to help out and go for him first. Though we might still buy, but that should have been our main priority.
Now that we have gotten replacement for Xhaka, backup for Tierney, and replacement for cebalos; willock, we need replacement for Luiz to follow, then replacements for Odegaard, and Bryan, while bellerin, William, toreirra, MNL, and Kolacinac can leave without replacements because we already have them.
I agree with you but we need to keep William but others can go including Willian. However we need a new goal keeper.
Tears in my eyes when ever I see classy Emi
You can’t talk about Aston villa players here
We have world class Leno
Martinez will return soon enough when his contract ends……we miss him.
We some one else for a new challenge in the likes of Dean Henderson or Onana Andre or even Pickford
It is encouraging how the transfer business has been conducted so far. Hopefully all our transfer targets will be wrapped up by the end of next week so they can have month to gel with the rest of the squad.
The floodgates have opened…
In as much as it pains me for letting Emi Martínez go, it did has been done, so that is history.
No amount of crying and frustration will bring him back to our club.
Now, sensible people will try to move on, concentrate on the team, the current players we have, and how we will move forward as a club.
Finishing 4 or 5th should be the target this new season.
Now, Lokonga has arrived London. We should be evaluating what he brings to our team, his qualities, the role he should play.
I see him as a central midfielder with hidden talents. If coached well, he can turn out to be like a Paul Pogba.
I would like to see him partner with Partey at the base of the midfield. Maybe he can even turn out to be like Bissouma some of us are crying out for.
Hopefully, the lad gives us the best years of his career.
There was no mention of Willock in the Keep, sell or loan column. Sell him immediately and take advantage his freak goalscoring at Newcastle. We could get £25m for this overrated , headless chicken.
How I love it when our fans support our players.
As for the signing, if it comes to fruition, yet another feather in NA/Edu’s cap.
Now for this exceptional deal that we were told was going to happen…. our squad looks better every day.
OT – Sue have you been given the opportunity to watch our friendlies for free, as you are on the waiting list?
I have just actioned my s/t to do this….. yet another example of the club trying to gel with the fans.
Wow, am so so excited with mikel and edu this window, pls get ur houssem, renato, white and isak or arnautovic then conv
How I wish the fourth signings would be Martin Odegaard and the fifth to be Onana Andre or Dean Henderson after Ben Whites
Renato Sanches and Martin Odegaard would be the best recruitment.