Arsenal’s set-piece domination continues with two perfect goals against Lyon

ARSENAL WILL CONTINUE TO DOMINATE SET PIECES NEXT SEASON!

Arsenal ended their pre-season campaign with a comfortable win against Lyon on Sunday afternoon, goals from our Defensive duo of Saliba and Gabriel were enough to see us run out 2-0 winners.

How we scored the goals continued from the same manner in which we excelled last season, set pieces. Two headers were converted from two Declan Rice corners, we’ll have to get used to hearing that because our dominance in set pieces will surely continue this season.

The brilliance of Nicolas Jover, our set piece specialist, has been on the fore since his arrival and particularly last season where we scored the greatest number of goals from set pieces while conceding the fewest defensively. The overall size (height in particular) of our players was one of the key reasons we excelled at it last season given that all of Kai Havertz, Ben White, Gabriel, Saliba, Tomiyasu, Thomas Partey are all six foot or over.

The way we set up while attacking set pieces was also another reason, From Ben White’s tactical tricks to runs from the back post from the big boys coupled with the wicked deliveries of Rice and Saka on the inswinger, we were perfectly set up. This would not have worked, however, without proper preparation on the training pitch, luckily even more extra time was afforded to Jover to work with the players on this.

Furthermore another key reason why we dominated, and will continue to dominate, are the quality set pieces takers we had in our disposal, Bukayo Saka’s delivery was top notch last season, but no one would have expected Declan Rice to be taking set pieces but it certainly worked, if not for Jover discovering his abilities during that winter break then maybe we would not have scored the number of set pieces we did last season, his tally of nine assists in all comps is even more impressive considering he only started taking them in January.

The two brilliantly taken goals against Lyon will only further cement the fact our dominance from set pieces is going nowhere.

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

LAST CHANCE – Join in with Dan’s JustArsenal EPL Football Fantasy League here