Arsenal’s set-piece mastermind lined up for Saudi Arabia role

Nicolas Jover has established himself as an important member of Mikel Arteta’s backroom staff, but the Spaniard could lose the set-piece specialist in the month of October. Arsenal have been the set-piece kings of Europe for the last few years and a lot of their success can be attributed to Jover. The German-born French coach was added to the backroom staff in the summer of 2021 and he has gone on to have a transformative impact on the Arsenal first team. To illustrate just how effective the Gunners have been from set-piece situations, they have scored over 30 goals from corners since the start of the 2023/24 campaign. No other club has scored more than 20.

Jover’s new role with Saudi Arabia

According to a report by Riyadiya TV, Nicolas Jover was recently spotted with the Saudi Arabian national team in a training camp in the Czech Republic. The report also added that he is set to support Roberto Mancini’s side next month, with the Green Falcons scheduled to play Indonesia and Iraq in World Cup qualifying.

Despite the news, fans don’t need to fret given his involvement will not affect his role at Arsenal, as the Gunners will not be in action during the international break in October. However, it remains to be seen whether his commitment to Saudi Arabia will continue beyond October’s internationals. If he does, Arsenal’s pre-season plans for the summer of 2026 could be affected depending on whether they achieve World Cup qualification.

Arsenal’s continued set-piece dominance

Arsenal have carried their set-piece threat into the new campaign, scoring three goals from set-piece situations already. The Gunners have also been equally impressive at the back, contributing to their overall defensive record at the start of the season, conceding just one goal so far.

What are your genuine reactions to the Nicolas Jover news, Gooners?

