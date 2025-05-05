Arsenal’s set-Piece vulnerabilities: Analyzing the Bournemouth defeat

Arsenal’s 2-1 loss to Bournemouth at the Emirates Stadium has once again spotlighted a recurring issue in Mikel Arteta’s side: defending set-pieces. Despite taking the lead through Declan Rice, the Gunners conceded two goals from dead-ball situations, underscoring a vulnerability that has plagued them throughout the season.

Bournemouth’s equalizer came from a long throw-in, with Dean Huijsen heading home unchallenged. The winner followed shortly after, as Evanilson capitalized on a flicked-on corner to score at the back post. These goals were not isolated incidents but part of a troubling pattern. Arsenal have now conceded 12 goals from set-pieces in the Premier League this season, accounting for 38.7% of their total goals conceded—the highest proportion in the league!

This defensive frailty is particularly concerning given Arsenal’s reputation for set-piece proficiency in attack. While they have been lauded for their creative routines and goal-scoring from dead-ball situations, the same level of discipline and organization has not been mirrored in their defensive setups. Former Arsenal defender Gael Clichy emphasized the need for balance, stating, “You need to be on it to score [when attacking] but you also need to be on it when defending”.

The timing of these lapses is also critical. In their last three home games, Arsenal have dropped points due to set-piece goals, highlighting a pattern that opponents are increasingly exploiting.

This issue is not just about individual errors but points to a systemic problem in defending set-pieces, whether it’s zonal marking lapses, poor communication, or a lack of aggression in aerial duels.

With crucial fixtures ahead, including the Champions League semi-final second leg against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, addressing this vulnerability is imperative. Arteta and his coaching staff must reassess their defensive strategies during set-pieces, ensuring that the team is better organized and more resilient in these situations. Failing to do so could undermine their ambitions both domestically and in Europe.

