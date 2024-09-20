Arsenal’s setup against Atalanta showed that Havertz simply cannot fill the Odegaard role

Arsenal will soon be gearing up to face Man City in the league, in what will certainly prove to be a huge clash in the title race early on. Both teams will be coming off the back of 0-0 draws in their opening games of the new champions league campaign to Italian sides, with us in particular putting on one of our poorest displays in a while against Atalanta. This was game that we should have lost considering the gunners were lacking any piece of imagination in their attack, and with thanks for the penalty heroics from David Raya in goal for us.
We started off brightly but as soon as we let our opponents grow into the game, we struggled to get back from there. They never really threatened to score but it was our own deficiencies in attack that could have proved fatal because if they had scored, we wouldn’t have broken down that stubborn Atalanta defense.
If any of you didn’t think we’ll miss Odegaard for a second, then this game will change your mind in an instant. We lacked fluidity in our poorly constructed attacks which was bordering on being disjointed for most of the game. The starting lineup didn’t help us much in suppressing our Captain’s absence, with Havertz and Jesus both starting in the game.
Alsomwith Rice and Partey in the starting lineup it meant that Havertz would be the one taking the responsibility of filling in for the Norwegian. And as we all know he did a very poor job, he struggled to combine well with Saka with him even playing a different role to the one we’ve become accustomed to from Odegaard. The German often played as a second striker with him also switching with Bukayo Saka at times on the right.
This did not work however because Havertz and Odegaard are worlds apart in terms of the technique required to fill that role, it’s not his fault however given that he’s shined and put in his best Arsenal displays in the center forward position throughout this year. Taking him out of that position and into Ødegaard’s will only risk his confidence draining like the way we saw in the first few months of his Arsenal career.
This means that Leandro Trossard is the best option to deputize for the injured Odegaard, just look at how his great technical ability made a little difference when he came on against Atalanta.
Man City are up next and I hope Arteta doesn’t utilize Havertz in a similar position, I really do. The game will be a different one though because we’ll need all the physicality we’ll get in the middle of the park, but we shouldn’t sacrifice our ability to remain fluid also.
With that being said what is the best position for Havertz to play in the game against City, Midfield or center forward?
KENNETH BENJAMIN.
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
The problem is no one other than Ethan can fill the Odegaard role & Arteta is to scared to play him.
I think this served as a reminder that Jesus is a negative as a striker; everywhere on the pitch except center front looking to finish chances.
Havertz is our 9, and a lesser player when dropped into the midfield. We saw that last year, and continued to see the same last night.
Injuries affect our selections, but Havertz simply has to be the striker and Jesus should be benched and get late sub minutes.
With Odegaard out Trossard is the next creative player, and perhaps Nwanarei can get late minutes as a sub for Trossard.
We hear about how we don’t need a striker, there are goals all across the front. Without Odegaard we lost lost and disjointed. Saka off the boil, Martinelli’s form is dire and needs to improve, and for Jesus well what can you say.
Works his socks off, but can’t score, runs everywhere but is often out of position and creates nothing. Shows exactly why Pep sold him, Jesus is a paper tiger.
Much work to be done; great play by our defenders, but won’t win a title collecting toothless draws instead of wins.
A wake-up call before facing City, for fans, ownership, players, and Arteta.
The worrying aspect to all this is that (almost) everyone knew this. about Jesus.
It’s not a secret that Jesus is (a) injury-prone and (b) when fit is an ineffective striker (actual goal scoring, which is what a No. 9 should be about primarily).
He is supposed to be an insurance policy should Havertz be unavailable for whatever reason. The problem is that clearly Jesus doesn’t fill that role. He didn’t last season (4 goals in 27 EPL games), and it looks like he probably won’t this season either unless there’s a massive turnaround.
I too read the posts on JA about all the goals from elsewhere, but you need goals from specialists (strikers) and from the rest. When you’re light on one element, as Arsenal is, then there are potential problems if the other element doesn’t provide enough either.
There’s little that can be done now the window has closed but to use what there is available to the best effect – and hope Havertz isn’t injured.
but last week against Spurs he was one of our best players filling the Odegaard void
this is partly because Odegaard is just so so good both attacking, defence, in possession, out of possession
weirdly for a striker Havertz is superb defensively and out of possession play, e.g. 11 duels won against Spurs
it shouldn’t surprise anyone that Odegaard attacking flair and creativity is difficult for Havertz to replicate consistently
while Nwaneri potentially could have more in the creative part of his game, he doesn’t have the physicality and defensive side Havertz does
so as I say, an exact replacement for Odegaard is just not there due to just how damn good he is at every aspect of his game
we also need to remember Havertz is executing the plan and instructions given to him by Arteta
Spurs performance a clear example
so while Havertz can’t do everything Odegaard does, I fully expect him to start in that role away to Man C on Sunday
Liecester at home the following week might see Arteta set up quite differently, and Havertz role could well change accordingly