Arsenal’s shifts their focus to landing another midfielder

Arsenal’s activity in the transfer market shows no signs of slowing down, even after securing the signings of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz.

The Gunners have been actively investing in their midfield and have already spent close to €200 million on the aforementioned players. However, according to The Times, they are now eyeing Southampton’s Romeo Lavia.

Lavia, a highly-rated Belgian midfielder, has attracted interest from several top Premier League clubs, including Liverpool and Chelsea. Despite already bolstering their midfield with Rice and Havertz, Arsenal is reportedly considering a move for Lavia.

Southampton is expected to allow the youngster to leave following their relegation from the Premier League, and there is significant competition for his signature. Although Southampton is demanding £50 million for Lavia’s transfer, Arsenal appears undeterred by the price tag, which would potentially push their total spending on midfielders alone to around £200 million.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Lavia is a talented boy and is just 19, which means so much more will come from him.

If we add him to our squad, he could give us up to ten years of good performance, as he has the potential to develop even further under a good manager like Mikel Arteta.

