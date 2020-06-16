Arsenal’s ‘skimping and scraping’ won’t convince Aubameyang to stay

Former striker Kevin Campbell has claimed that Arsenal will not be able to convince star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang by continuing to skimp and scrape.

The Gabonese international is nearing the final 12 months of his playing contract at present, and is being linked with the exit door this summer.

Former striker Campbell claims that the club have taken a risk with his future, one that hasn’t paid off, and are now in a bad spot in regards to their stance with Aubameyang.

“I think Arsenal have shot themselves in the foot yet again,” Campbell told TalkSport.

“They’ve played a game and they’ve taken a risk hoping that they’ll qualify for the Champions League so that would obviously push him to be signing, but it isn’t quite working out this season.

“It’s a very, very dangerous game that they’re playing.

“The backroom people and the hierarchy said they would never put themselves in this position again, but what have they done? They’ve put themselves in this situation again!

“The club has been run so poorly on the transfer retention side, they keep putting themselves in this very difficult situation and it’s not right, fans are going to go crazy about it.

“As an Arsenal fan I want him to stay, of course I do, but if I’m Aubameyang, I’ve been at Arsenal all this time and they have been messing around!

“What Arsenal have been doing, skimping and scraping, is not going to turn his head to stay.

“If Mikel Arteta wants to keep him they have to break the bank to keep him, they have to.”

Arsenal certainly shouldn’t have allowed themselves to slip so far behind our rivals, and the lack of continued support over the years has left us in a bad place.

Mikel Arteta looks to have brought a good feeling back to the club, although a push for the top four next season without investment may well prove difficult, with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City already clear of the chasing pack, and a number of strong rivals for the Champions League places.

Could Aubameyang stay beyond the summer without a new contract? Could we persuade him to stay with some key additions to the squad?

Patrick