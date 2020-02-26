Emile Smith Rowe had a superb game for Huddersfield last night.

Arsenal have a number of exciting young talents coming through at the moment, with Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli in particular stealing the show this season.

Still, we shouldn’t forget about Emile Smith Rowe, who is making a real impression on loan at Huddersfield Town at the moment.

Watch the video above as the 19-year-old picks up an assist for another former Gunner Chris Willock in this win over Bristol City.

Smith Rowe also won the penalty for Huddersfield’s other goal, so he’s definitely one to keep an eye on ahead of next season.