Arsenal’s sorry state reflected in recent global rankings

Arsenal has been in a state of decline for a long time now and a new ranking has shown how bad it has gotten.

Arsene Wenger oversaw some of the club’s best years, but before he left the club was in a sorry state.

They signed the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette to help them become competitive again.

When things didn’t change as they continued to finish outside the Premier League’s top four, the Gunners fired Wenger.

They named Unai Emery as their new manager and the Spaniard led the club to the 2018/2019 Europa League final.

He was expected to build on that in the next campaign, but that didn’t happen and a poor start cost him his job.

The Gunners have made Mikel Arteta their latest manager and the Spaniard has started very well, however, he has a long way to go in terms of taking Arsenal to the top of the pile among European teams.

Project 538 recently released the rankings of the top teams around the world and Arsenal ranked below the likes of Wolves, Villarreal and Getafe.

The ranking was compiled using a number of data including the league that a team plays in.

Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Liverpool made up the top three, but Arsenal came in at a disappointing 29th on the table.