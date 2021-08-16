Arsenal’s spending is not the problem – and won’t be the solution either…

It takes more than money

Money is not the problem, and it is very unlikely, it should be the solution.



No matter how many times it gets repeated, it is still a false myth Arsenal are a low spending club, as just 15-20 min. of research can show anyone willing to take serious look at it.



Arsenal have, both in the past 5 years and in the past 10 years, been a very high nett spender on transfers, only spending less than Man U and Man C. We are also one of the clubs paying most in player’s salaries. In this department only the 2 Manchester clubs and Chelsea spend more. So, if money spent over the past 10 years was the only decisive factor in how we finish in the league, we should on average be somewhere around third to fourth. Maybe we would some years finish lower, and other years we would then challenge for the title, but on average we really should be third to fourth, if money spent was the only factor.

I guess you could also add factors as training facilities, backroom staff etc. into the equation, and although I haven’t done any research into how our facilities are, and how much back room and supporting staff we and others have, I would be very surprised if we aren’t in fact also near the top of the pile in spending in these areas.

Brentford’s squad has cost somewhere around 15-20% of what our squad has cost us. Yet they managed to beat us. And convincingly too in my opinion. This in itself should open everybody’s eyes to looking beyond blaming our owner for not spending. We are spending plenty. Only, we don’t get a proper return on the investments. If we did, we wouldn’t be well beaten by a club like Brentford. With all respect.

Claiming Brentford have better players, is in my opinion pure nonsense. But they had the better team on the night:

– They were more motivated

– They had a clear and well prepared plan (I doubt we did)

– They had confidence in their plan and in their ability to follow it (our players clearly lack confidence)

– They were overall better prepared mentally (a recurring problem for at least 10 years)

……

I must admit, I am no expert in football systems and tactics, so I can’t comment much on those details.

But I know a lot about how sports people and business people prepare and compete, and I can guarantee you, those who achieve most success aren’t always those with the most talent and the best skills.

But it is very often, those who are best motivated, best prepared and who know exactly what they are capable of and have the confidence to do it under pressure.

We have now started a new season. In the past 5 seasons, we have not achieved a position in top 4, which our spending otherwise should produce if that was the only factor. On the contrary, we have 5 years in a row finished below clubs like Liverpool and Spurs, which we actually have outspent by quite a bit. We have also seen Arsenal finishing lower than other clubs with a much smaller budget.

So although I, of course, hope we get rid of some of the players we don’t need, and we maybe strengthen our squad with more new signings, I really think, we are mostly in need of something else.

We need to get the current squad of players into a set-up, which can make them perform to 100% of their ability. Not least mentally and as a team.

Before we get there, we can buy the likes of Messi and Ronaldo, and still get beaten by teams spending less than us.

The finger points at Arteta and his team, I am afraid. And if you want to criticize our owner, then criticizing him for not spending is missing the real issues. But I think, he can truly be criticized, if he allows our club and team to be run by people, who aren’t up for the job. I fear Arteta is not the right man. He has had plenty of time. Unless we see a drastic change in the coming couple of games, I really don’t see him being able to do the job, and I hope our owner will act quickly.

But maybe a miracle will happen, and we suddenly are competitive??

Med venlig hilsen/kind regards

AndersS

Golfit.dk