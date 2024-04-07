Arsenal’s Sporting Director Edu set to “really invest” in women’s football

The 2023–24 season didn’t proceed as planned for Arsenal Women. After reaching the UEFA Women’s Champions League semi-finals last year, many expected them to compete for European gold again this season, but that was not the case. In the UWCL qualifiers, Paris FC eliminated our Gunner Women.

It was also a disappointment in the FA Cup; Manchester City eliminated our girls in the 5th round. In the league, it was the same story: Chelsea defeated our Gunners 3-1 at Stamford Bridge a few weeks ago, our Gunner women’s fourth loss of the season, ending our ambitions of winning the WSL crown this season, barring a miracle..

Fortunately, last weekend, our Gunners successfully defended their Continental Cup trophy.

Obviously, this season did not go as planned, and our Gunner women are hoping to redeem themselves next season.

Notably, as they attempt to redeem themselves, Arsenal’s Sporting Director, Edu Gasper, has stated the club is willing to spend money to ensure Jonas Eidevall has a stronger squad. The Brazilian suggests that getting players like Laia Codina from Barcelona is only the beginning of their efforts to attract players from top clubs. He says they’re going to treat women’s football better, support it, and invest in it so that they can get more fans to appreciate it.

“We’ve started to sign players who are at Manchester United, players who have come from Barcelona, players who have come from other big clubs to really strengthen and start to give the sporting results we expect,” Edu said. “We demand in the same way (as the men’s team).

“It’s the way we treat women’s football. The way we communicate with the club, the investments we’re making. All of this is attracting attention, engaging other people, and we’re moving in the direction we hope. There’s a lot to do, obviously, like everywhere else, but we’re putting a lot of energy into women’s football.

“We’re giving them the emphasis, the support so that they can develop more and more, showing more and more better games, better performances, it ends up attracting more and more people. You start to really invest, which also attracts the attention of fans, the press, and sponsors. Then you start to create a favourable environment so that they can continue to grow the way they are growing.”

It’s great that Arsenal is willing to invest more to help the women’s team improve. But, after buying at least ten players since the winter of 2023, shouldn’t the goal be to ensure that the players already at the club gel? Especially considering that it has sometimes felt that the quality is there but the players aren’t on the same page?

If additions are made, I’d recommend a top central defender to replace the vacuum created by Jen Beattie’s departure, to play the US, and Amanda Ilestedt’s recent pregnancy announcement. That said, we have seen the welcome return of Leah Williamson, and Lotte Wubben-Moy has been a regular starter for Arsenal in the Centre-back role. It just feels like we need support in that area.

What positions do you think Jonas Eidevall should be focussing on enhancing?

