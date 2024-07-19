Arsenal’s squad for USA tour shows players mean business this season

Arsenal is preparing to travel to the USA as part of their pre-season preparations.
The Gunners will tour the United States, where they will face Bournemouth, Manchester United, and Liverpool starting on July 24th.
It is a competitive way to prepare for the new season, and Mikel Arteta is expected to have most of his players back during the tour, except for the England stars.
Arsenal, one of the biggest clubs in Europe, had players participating in Euro 2024 and Copa America 2024.
Players are always given extended breaks depending on when their country exited either competition.
Arsenal stars who participated in both tournaments have been handed extended breaks, but the Gunners will still travel to the USA with a strong squad.
The likes of Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe are already in training for the new season, and a report in the Daily Mail reveals that Arsenal will train in the USA with a potent group. In fact they only confirm that the players that were in the Euros Final, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Aaron Ramsdale and David Raya will not be with the group.
The players are showing good commitment to preparing well for the season, with none of them expected to ask for an extension to their time off.
Just Arsenal Opinion
As we look to win the Premier League this season, it helps that our players are returning at the right time, with none looking for an excuse to extend their stay. This shows the boys’ commitment to the club.
1According to FootballTransfers Arsenal could be lining up a move for Bayern Munich attacker Leroy Sane if they can’t get hold of Euro 2024 Spain winner Nico Williams.
Would you take Sane if Williams couldn’t be signed or Arsenal have the capacity in their squad to bring him to The Emirates?
Has Saliba recovered already?
He and others that went further in Euros needs more days to rest.
Like thecrest of the normal working population, 2 weeks holiday then back to Mon to Friday office work and maybe keeping fit in the gym 3 days a week.
Or if you are a footballer back to working an average 90 minutes a week playing in the park with your friends.
I so feel for them being overworked they need more holiday and more wages.
the rest of the population doesn’t even come close to pushing their bodies to the limit like professional athletes do. is it really that hard to understand that after playing and training almost non stop for a year, they deserve to go rest and heal?