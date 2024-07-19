Arsenal’s squad for USA tour shows players mean business this season

The Gunners will tour the United States, where they will face Bournemouth, Manchester United, and Liverpool starting on July 24th.

It is a competitive way to prepare for the new season, and Mikel Arteta is expected to have most of his players back during the tour, except for the England stars.

Arsenal, one of the biggest clubs in Europe, had players participating in Euro 2024 and Copa America 2024.

Players are always given extended breaks depending on when their country exited either competition.

Arsenal stars who participated in both tournaments have been handed extended breaks, but the Gunners will still travel to the USA with a strong squad.

The likes of Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe are already in training for the new season, and a report in the Daily Mail reveals that Arsenal will train in the USA with a potent group. In fact they only confirm that the players that were in the Euros Final, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Aaron Ramsdale and David Raya will not be with the group.

The players are showing good commitment to preparing well for the season, with none of them expected to ask for an extension to their time off.