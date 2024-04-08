Unstoppable Arsenal’s staggering 2024 statistics in the Premier League – Invincible?

In 2024, Arsenal has been a different animal, putting up incredible numbers that have highlighted their hunger to shine. Our Gunners have won 10 of their last 11 league games, drawing one (which was versus Manchester City).

This year, they have been excellent in front of goal, scoring 38 goals in the last 11 league games. It is funny that in December, some said Arsenal struggling to score goals was going to be their major undoing in the title race.

Even so, if you believe that Arsenal’s attack, which has scored the most goals in the league (75), has done all the work to propel the Gunners to the top, you would be overlooking the defensive prowess of this team. Arteta’s team’s defensive side has laid the foundation for their outstanding performance and resurgence in this league title.

The Gunners have only conceded four goals but have scored an astounding 38 over this time frame (their last 11 games). The Gunners are defending with pride, something that has made it easier for them to win games.

Their remarkable run in 2024 has included victories over Liverpool, Brentford, West Ham, and Brighton (their alleged bogey team).

Arsenal are on top of the league, and we can credit this to their form in 2024; they’re unbeaten this calendar year, are scoring more, and are tougher to score past.

Arsenal have obviously demonstrated that this time around they are in the title fight to win, picking up 31 out of a possible 33 points in their last 11 games. Mikel Arteta has done an excellent job with this Arsenal team; he’s made us believe we can win the Premier League.

That said, they still have 7 league games to perform at their best, but do their impressive numbers in 2024 suggest that we may hope for the best?

Daniel O

Life is good for us Arsenal fans!

