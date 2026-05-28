Arsenal’s stance on adding a top midfielder to their squad this summer

Arsenal continue to monitor several high-profile players as they prepare for another important campaign following their Premier League triumph. Among the names consistently linked with a move to the Emirates is Sandro Tonali, with the midfielder remaining one of the club’s long-term transfer targets.

The Gunners are understood to admire the Italian international and have reportedly been exploring the possibility of signing him over recent weeks. Reports earlier in the year suggested Arsenal attempted to secure his signature during the January transfer window after being offered the opportunity to sign the Newcastle United midfielder.

Although a deal did not materialise at the time, speculation surrounding Tonali’s future has continued to intensify ahead of the summer transfer window.

Arsenal remain interested in Tonali

Failure to qualify for European competition could reportedly force Newcastle to consider selling some key members of their squad, with Tonali believed to be among the players attracting significant interest from rival clubs.

Arsenal are said to be leading the race for his signature in the Premier League, although several other top European clubs are also monitoring his situation closely. The midfielder’s performances have continued to attract attention, and Arsenal are believed to see him as a player capable of strengthening their squad ahead of another demanding season.

The club are expected to remain active in the transfer market as Mikel Arteta looks to build a team capable of sustaining success domestically and in Europe.

Fresh update emerges on midfielder’s future

According to Team Talk, Arsenal are not currently engaged in active talks to sign Tonali, despite widespread reports suggesting discussions were progressing between the two clubs.

The report adds that the Gunners still maintain a strong interest in the midfielder, but they have yet to intensify their pursuit or make a decisive move for his signature at this stage of the transfer window.

While rumours linking Tonali with a move to North London continue to circulate, Arsenal’s immediate focus may remain on assessing their priorities before making any formal approach. The situation is expected to develop further as the summer transfer window progresses.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…