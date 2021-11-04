Arsenal’s standout star nominated for PL Player of the Month award

Aaron Ramsdale has been shortlisted for the October Player of the Month award after a string of impressive performances for Arsenal.

The English shot-stopper has been thoroughly impressive since making his debut against Norwich at the start of September, and has really been growing into his role.

The 23 year-old’s Man of the Match performance in our win away at Leicester last weekend stands firm in all our memories, and there can be little complaint about his inclusion in the shortlist for the October award, although you could definitely argue that Emile Smith Rowe deserved a place in the running also.

@AaronRamsdale98 has been nominated for the @PremierLeague Player of the Month award!

⛔️ Clean sheets: 2

— Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 4, 2021

Aaron Ramsdale is one of eight players who are up for the Premier League's player of the month award for October. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) November 4, 2021

Ramsdale has also been named in the running for Arsenal’s Player of the Month award for the same timeframe, with ESR, Aubameyang and Gabriel Magalhaes in competition for that, but you would imagine that Mo Salah and Ben Chilwell would pose his biggest rivals for the PL award.

Declan Rice is also in contention after his latest string of top performances for West Ham who appear to be showing amazing consistency this term, while Maxwel Corner, Youri Tielemand, Phil Foden and Southampton’s impressive youngster Tino Livramento have also earned a place on the shortlist.

Patrick