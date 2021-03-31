Arsenal’s star-man available for the right price this summer

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to be made available for transfer this summer, with Arsenal no longer considering him as their ‘golden boy’.

The Football Insider understands that the Gunners may be looking to trim their budget this summer as they look to build a kitty to invest in new players.

Auba has been the club’s highest scorer since joining the club, and while he is still the club’s main source of goals this season, his share is much less.

Arsenal signed PEA down to a new three-year contract in the summer, making him the club’s highest earner, a decision that they now appear to be regretting after his performance level has decreased.

We are now claimed to be willing to listen to offers for his signature, although it remains to be seen how much they would be willing to accept, bearing in mind that Auba will be turning 32 years-old come June.

It could also be a factor that Mikel Arteta moved to punish the forward for supposedly turning up late on matchday of the North London Derby, which resulted in the player being dropped to the bench, but Aubz misfiring this season has been a growing concern as we tried to return to the Champions League places.

Would Arsenal be crazy to allow Auba to leave this summer? Has his struggles this season been down to his age, or could the congested campaign or other factors have played a part?

Patrick