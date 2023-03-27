Arsenal’s starboy Saka is England’s Man Of The Match for the 9th time

Bukayo Saka, what a talent! The Arsenal star man has once again proven on the biggest stage in England, at Wembley, that he is ready to be the next big thing for the Three Lions.
If you still don’t believe it, In a Euro Qualifiers clash between England and Ukraine, Saka took it upon himself to make sure his side won the match, setting up Kane for the Spurs man to break the deadlock, before he himself netted a stunner from outside the penalty box.
Saka is a natural, and for some who thought he only flourished in Arteta’s system, shame on you: he is also balling on the international front. As seen during the World Cup and even this international break, the 21-year-old has made England’s right wing his own and may continue impressing there for years.
Thank you Wembley ! 😁⚽️🏴 pic.twitter.com/FfFcGx3qwz
— Bukayo Saka (@BukayoSaka87) March 26, 2023
Notably, in his 26th England appearance, he bagged his 9th International Man of the Match award. Is there anyone as good as Saka in his position?
Absolutely incredible.
Trademark Saka 🎯pic.twitter.com/JDP7iUCRCl
— AK Arsenal (@akarsenalnews) March 27, 2023
Whether it’s an Arsenal shirt or an England shirt, the star boy continues to shine. When historians talk about the football played this season, I am sure they’ll reserve a few lines to talk about how good Saka was this season.
Sam P
—————————————————–
TAKE THE ARSENAL QUIZ – Test your knowledge about Arsenal
–compiled by our friends in the Irish Supporters Club – DublinArsenal
This sounds like a fun and interesting way to spend some fun minutes in the interlull with no Arsenal game to watch!
Saka is amazing for a 21-year-old player. Foden is probably the only young English inverted RW who has similar productivity, but Saka is slightly younger, taller, faster and stronger
I think Madueke can also be as good as Saka, if he can stay healthy next season. We’re lucky to have Saka and Cozier-Duberry as his understudy
Now that he’s made himself virtually indispensable to club & country, I can only hold my breath & hope that contract negotiations are complete and he signs a six/seven-year deal within weeks.
Even though Saka is arsenal through and through, I’m worried about his contract situation. If it’s not renewed after the international break, I feared we might lose him in the summer to those super teams: Real, Man City, Bayern, PSG, or Barca. These days is hard to tell whether a player will remain loyal to their club even if they wanted to. Agents are getting more and greedy. See the example of Mudryk who wanted to play for arsenal, but ended in Chelsea. The influence of either family member or agent played a major part in their decision, especially if the player is as young.