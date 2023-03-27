Arsenal’s starboy Saka is England’s Man Of The Match for the 9th time

Bukayo Saka, what a talent! The Arsenal star man has once again proven on the biggest stage in England, at Wembley, that he is ready to be the next big thing for the Three Lions.

If you still don’t believe it, In a Euro Qualifiers clash between England and Ukraine, Saka took it upon himself to make sure his side won the match, setting up Kane for the Spurs man to break the deadlock, before he himself netted a stunner from outside the penalty box.

Saka is a natural, and for some who thought he only flourished in Arteta’s system, shame on you: he is also balling on the international front. As seen during the World Cup and even this international break, the 21-year-old has made England’s right wing his own and may continue impressing there for years.

Thank you Wembley ! 😁⚽️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/FfFcGx3qwz — Bukayo Saka (@BukayoSaka87) March 26, 2023

Notably, in his 26th England appearance, he bagged his 9th International Man of the Match award. Is there anyone as good as Saka in his position?

Absolutely incredible. Trademark Saka 🎯pic.twitter.com/JDP7iUCRCl — AK Arsenal (@akarsenalnews) March 27, 2023

Whether it’s an Arsenal shirt or an England shirt, the star boy continues to shine. When historians talk about the football played this season, I am sure they’ll reserve a few lines to talk about how good Saka was this season.

