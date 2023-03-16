Arsenal’s Starboy says “I still have a lot to improve”

Bukayo Saka has some bad news for Premier League defenders. The Arsenal man is in his finest Premier League season, having scored 10 goals and provided 9 assists, which hint he may have a better return at the end of the season compared to last season, which saw him score 11 goals and provide 7 assists in 38 games.

So why did I say Saka had some bad news for PL defenders? Well, the Arsenal man told the media about how Arteta is coaching him to have the ability to go past defenders even if he receives the ball in tight areas. Saka explained that Mikel Arteta wants him to find more space and receive possession in less-congested areas, allowing him to quickly escape the attentions of defenders. saying on the Evening Standard, “He’s talking about the type of balls I receive.

“As a winger, if you receive the ball on the touchline with your back to the defender, even if I’m the defender, I’d do the same: come in straight and fast, close you down. So, of course, there’s going to be a lot of pressure and a lot of contact.

“I think he’s talking about those type of balls, the type of balls where I don’t have much space to manoeuvre and the defender can close me down quickly and be really aggressive.” It is clear Saka is aiming to improve his ability to go past defenders, as he aims to either play dangerous balls into the box of his opponents or even fight to score.

Bukayo Saka has continued to be a constant threat on Arsenal’s right wing, and if you think you have seen the best of him, then wait to be perplexed as the 21-year-old still wants to grow his game. “I don’t put words to myself. I just see myself as constantly trying to develop,” added Saka.

“No matter the age, I still want to improve, and I still have a lot to improve. I just want to constantly keep getting better and keep delivering top performances every week. That’s the standard I set myself.”

Although almost every Arsenal player this season has been on top of their game, there is a chance if all goes well in these last 11 games that Saka’s consistency could earn him the Arsenal player of the season, if not the Premier League Young player of the Season.

Bukayo Saka? What a player!

Daniel O

