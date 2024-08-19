Arsenal’s starboy shows his incredible qualities again despite Euros heartbreak

BUKAYO SAKA’S JUST HAD TO REMIND US OF HIS WORLDCLASS ABILITIES.

The Gunners got their 2024/2025 top flight campaign to a perfect start with a comfortable 2-0 win against Wolves on Saturday. Goals from Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka made sure that we would get off to a good start in our quest to finally be crowned premier league champions.

In what was a fairly comfortable win for us, barring the beginning of the second half, it was a a very familiar face that put the game out of reach for Wolves and that’s none other than our very own star boy, Bukayo Saka.

Having just suffered Euros heartbreak 34 days prior, he looked to have shaken off any form of rust and burden caused by that loss, he was absolutely electric. From the first whistle onward he hassled and made himself a nuisance to the wolves backline, Rayan Aït-Nouri in particular.

Along with the goal and assists he also attempted five shots, had a 90% pass accuracy and made two tackles. He was truly exceptional, a livewire who uses his unique profile and strengths to cause havoc.

One of these strengths i absolutely marvel at when watching this man play is how well he uses his body to shield the ball and get on the wrong side of the defender, people would often look at the flamboyance on the on the ball but that facet to his gameplay is one the reasons why he’s worldclass.

This performance reminds us of his immense quality and only solidifies his place among the top wingers in world football. As we look unto the huge game at Villa park next game week we gooners are hoping he builds on this showing to help us get revenge against a side who completed the double over us last season.

Saka’s goalscoring and assists record has improved every season he has played for us, can we expect to see even more in this campaign?

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

