Arsenal’s starboy shows his incredible qualities again despite Euros heartbreak

BUKAYO SAKA’S JUST HAD TO REMIND US OF HIS WORLDCLASS ABILITIES.
The Gunners got their 2024/2025 top flight campaign to a perfect start with a comfortable 2-0 win against Wolves on Saturday. Goals from Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka made sure that we would get off to a good start in our quest to finally be crowned premier league champions.
In what was a fairly comfortable win for us, barring the beginning of the second half, it was a a very familiar face that put the game out of reach for Wolves and that’s none other than our very own star boy, Bukayo Saka.
Having just suffered Euros heartbreak 34 days prior, he looked to have shaken off any form of rust and burden caused by that loss, he was absolutely electric. From the first whistle onward he hassled and made himself a nuisance to the wolves backline, Rayan Aït-Nouri in particular.
Along with the goal and assists he also attempted five shots, had a 90% pass accuracy and made two tackles. He was truly exceptional, a livewire who uses his unique profile and strengths to cause havoc.
One of these strengths i absolutely marvel at when watching this man play is how well he uses his body to shield the ball and get on the wrong side of the defender, people would often look at the flamboyance on the on the ball but that facet to his gameplay is one the reasons why he’s worldclass.
This performance reminds us of his immense quality and only solidifies his place among the top wingers in world football. As we look unto the huge game at Villa park next game week we gooners are hoping he builds on this showing to help us get revenge against a side who completed the double over us last season.
Saka’s goalscoring and assists record has improved every season he has played for us, can we expect to see even more in this campaign?
KENNETH BENJAMIN.
ADMIN COMMENT
I didn’t think he had an amazing game throughout – he was good, don’t get me wrong – I was just so impressed by the two pieces of play that decided the match. He’s pretty much at the point where defenders simply can’t even have the slightest lapse against him. They gave him just a little too much space on those occasions, and he punished them thoroughly.
you are right, by no means did Saka dominate from first minute to last, but what he did provide were two moments of magic that won Arsenal the game, the cross for Havertz gave the Wolves defence no chance and his switch to near post for his own goal was unstoppable – perhaps another Messi trait who sometimes drifts in and of the game but what he does do is often decisive
It was very noticeable that Saka didn’t just hug the touchline as has been his usual position, but he was doing a lot in the right sided midfield position, more centrally.
Players like Saka don’t dominate games from beginning to end (very few players do or can) rather they have an “explosive” impact – often at key moments as against Wolves. Given his age, I’m sure he’ll improve even more as he gains experience.
My only concerns, shared with others I’m sure, is that he may either get injured or fatigued with the sheer number of games he’s asked to play (the price of near indispensability). Arsenal without Saka is not the same proposition.