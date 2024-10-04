Arsenal’s start to our Champions League campaign is now looking even more respectacle

Following Arsenal’s 0-0 draw with Atalanta in their opening 2024-25 Champions League match, they faced considerable criticism. We heard remarks indicating that they didn’t play to win, implying they merely aimed for a draw. But don’t you think it’s preferable to secure a draw on the road rather than face a defeat?

Our Gunners will play Atalanta, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter Milan, Sporting CP, AS Monaco, GNK Dinamo Zagreb, and Girona in this new league phase of the UCL.

In this series of matches, PSG was always going to be one of the most challenging opponents, and our Gunners ability to navigate through it was impressive.

On UCL Match Day 2, our Gunners delivered a statement performance against French giants PSG, beating them 2-0. As the Gunners remain unbeaten in Europe, Bayern, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, and PSG cannot make the same claim, as they all suffered defeats in their first away match. Arsenal currently holds 4 points after playing 2 matches in the Champions League.

Suddenly, Arsenal securing a point away against Atalanta in their first away match appears quite impressive. Only 6 games remain… Our Gunners’ goal is to collect as many points as possible in the shortest amount of time.

That said, that goalless draw against Atalanta, who convincingly defeated Shakhtar Donetsk 3-0 on Wednesday, could prove to be quite significant, even if it didn’t equate to a victory.

Daniel O

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…