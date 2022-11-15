Arsenal’s start to the season is remarkable but can we go the distance?

We have amassed 37 points from 14 games, our best start in the PL ever! That doesn’t mean we’ll win it, even though history is on our side, with every club that’s managed this many points at this stage of the season eventually lifting the title.

But the PL is very different from what it once was. People only look at City, who by the way had 32 points after 14 games last season as well and still ended up winning it with 93 points, but other dangers lurk in the seas.

Newcastle, even in the early stages of their oil transformation are doing incredibly well. Spurs are punching well above their weight, playing poor football, but somehow still getting their best start to a PL season. Despite their struggles, Chelsea is a team that spent 270 million this summer and United who are doing well at 5th at the moment are also north of 200 mills spent.

Point is, it’s a monster race. Long gone are the days where two teams like us and United are way better than everyone else. Put aside the top 6 + Newcastle, teams like Brighton who are run extremely well can be a problem, Villa have a squad full of talent. Even newcomers like Fulham and Brentford from last year can give you a game and no points are certain.

All this makes our achievement so remarkable. Unfortunately it’s only November. The title is handed out in May. The elephant in the room question is, can we go the distance? Our starting 11 is very good, but do we have the squad to go all the way?

I personally believe there are a few decent backups – Tommy can over both RB and CB if needed, Tierney is a potent LB and Fabio Vieira is player who looks much better when put in our starting 11, where he is surrounded by better players.

But still, there is no player who can play a lone 6 like Partey does in the side. Jesus works really hard for the team, but his lack of goals need to be compensated by others, which again makes it remarkable how we’re the only team that has scored in every game this season.

Saka and Martinelli also have no backup. I know ESR is injured and Reiss did a fine job against Forest, but if we truly want a title charge, I think cover for Partey and a striker and maybe even another winger and we’re truly set. Players like Zaha and Tielemans are ones I’d take in a heartbeat. An Ivan Toney or Trossard would be immense!

Rumours suggest money will be made available for some reinforcements in January. I do not rule out us doing like last January and taking a look at the long term, rather than the now, but I’d just love it if we spend wisely and go for it. Number 14, iconic…

Dare you dream it?