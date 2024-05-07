Arsenal’s stats in 2024 have been nothing less than outstanding

What an eventful year we Gooners have already had! Arsenal has emerged as one of the Premier League’s most dominant teams since the turn of the year.

Our Gunners’ defensive and attacking statistics clearly illustrate a highly efficient team, consistently scoring goals while conceding very few.

They have scored 51 EPL goals so far this year (2024), showcasing their impressive attacking record. They started the year off with a resounding victory, scoring five goals when they played against Crystal Palace on January 20. Notably, they secured victories against Burnley and Chelsea with identical scores. Additionally, they showed their ruthlessness in 6-0 victories against West Ham and Sheffield.

It’s worth mentioning that our Gunners are the only club in the division to have scored more than 50 goals since the start of the year 2024.

They’ve also displayed exceptional defensive prowess this year in they have only conceded an amazing 8 goals. They have conceded the fewest goals so far in 2024 compared to all other league rivals. This defensive brilliance has kept a clean sheet in 10 league games. It is worth noting that most clubs in the competition have not even been able to keep as many shutouts in the 36 games they’ve played since the start of the season.

Arteta has guided the team to an impressive 14 victories out of 16 matches this year (the other 2 games have been a loss to Villa and a draw with Man City). In 2024, the team will have accumulated a total of 43 points in the English top flight. In the same number of games, Manchester City earned 42 points.

Arsenal’s performance this year sets them apart from other Premier League teams. What else do they need to do to secure the title?

