Arsenal’s Steph Catley captains Matilda’s v Ireland in Women’s World Cup, as Sam Kerr injured by Michelle

Sam Kerr will not be on the pitch for Australia’s opening World Cup game against Ireland today or their second group match, after sustaining a calf injury.

The news will be a huge blow for the Matildas, with Kerr being their captain and star striker.

Arsenal’s Steph Catley will now captain the Matilda’s in Australia’s first 2 group games in the FIFA Women’s World Cup. Arsenal’s Caitlin Foord will be up front for the Matilda’s.

The Chelsea forward was smiling as she got off the team coach and walked into the dressing room but was not named in the matchday squad to face the Republic of Ireland.

Kerr posted on Instagram: ‘Unfortunately I sustained a calf injury yesterday in training.

‘I wanted to share this with everyone so there is no distraction from us doing what we came here to achieve.

‘Of course I would have loved to have been out there tonight but I can’t wait to be a part of this amazing journey which starts now. Sam.’

The Matildas official twitter account said Kerr will also miss their second game with Nigeria on July 27th.

‘Sam will be unavailable for the next two matches with the Matildas Medical Team to re-assess her following our second group stage match.’

Australia’s final group match is against Cloe Lacasses’ Canada on July 31st.

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

