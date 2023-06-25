Arsenal’s Steph Catley celebrates 11 years with Matilda’s ahead of Women’s World Cup by Michelle

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is being co-hosted by Australia & New Zealand and runs from 20th July to 20th August.

Arsenal’s Ozzy duo Steph Catley & Caitlin Foord will be joining the Matilda’s for the World Cup soon but first but first they have an international friendly on 14th July when they take on France at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, kick-off 10:30 UK. The fixture, to be held on Bastille Day, will be the final international for the CommBank Matildas before they commence their FIFA Women’s World Cup campaign – this will be the first time in 22 years that Australia will have face Les Bleues on home soil. Australia

the Commbank Matilda’s will play their first World Cup game against the Republic of Ireland on 20th July – Arsenal’s Katie McCabe will be captaining the Ireland!

On this day 11 years ago Arsenal’s Steph Catley made her senior debut for Australia against New Zealand in Wollongong, alongside Real Madrid’s Hayley Raso and Manchester City’s Alanna Kennedy.

From day one with these girls 🫶🏼 What a journey it’s been so far 💚💛 @AlannaKennedy @HayleyRaso https://t.co/fgcv5T4l5B — Steph Catley (@stephcatley) June 24, 2023

Both Steph Catley & Caitlin Foord signed new contracts with our Gunners earlier this month with Catley saying:

“It feels amazing—this feels like home. I’ve made some incredible friendships here, and when the offer came around, I knew exactly what I wanted to do and exactly where I wanted to be. I’ve never been happier playing football, and I feel like this team is very special—we’re building something special, and in the future, we’re capable of achieving anything.”

FIXTURES | GROUP B | FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023™

Australia v Republic of Ireland. Date: 20th July 2023. Venue: Stadium Australia, Sydney/Wangal

Australia v Nigeria. Date: 27th July 2023. Venue: Brisbane Stadium, Brisbane/Meanjin.

Canada v Australia. Date: 31 July 2023. Venue: Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne/Naarm. Arsenal’s Sabrina D’Angelo is in the Canada WNT, as is Cloe Lacasse who is widely expected to sign for Arsenal in the coming days. Only 25 more days to wait for the first FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 match to kick-off!

COYGW!!

Michelle Maxwell

