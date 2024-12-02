Arsenal’s Steph Catley injured after Matilda’s h2h v very physical Brazil Women. Gio on scoresheet..

As the Australian Matildas faced the Brazil Women in the second of their two friendlies during this international break, Gooners were eagerly anticipating the match. Most were keen to watch our Arsenal Women Matildas trio Kyra Cooney-Cross, Steph Catley, and Caitlin Foord impress against the South American giants.

Last Thursday, during one of the most physical matches between the two teams, all three Gunners started. Caitlin Foord, who led the line in attack, scored, but her goal only served as a consolation goal as Brazil won 3-1. Given the intense physicality of the game, many were concerned about the possibility of injuries among our players, which appear to have occurred.

Incidentally, former Gunner Gio Queiroz, who left Arsenal for Atletico Madrid this summer, was representing Brazil Women and scored one of the three goals in that match..

While Caitlin Foord and Kyra Cooney-Cross were available and started in Australia’s second clash with Brazil on Sunday, Steph Catley wasn’t available. Catley was ruled out of that game.

Prior to the game, it became known that the Matildas captain would not participate due to an injury precaution. Leicester Women’s Courtney Nevin replaced her at left back.

Update to starting XI after warm-up: Steph Catley has been withdrawn from the Starting XI as a precaution following tightness in her lower leg during the pre-match warm-up. Courtney Nevin replaces her in the Starting XI. Emily van Egmond will captain the team tonight. — CommBank Matildas (@TheMatildas) December 1, 2024

The Matildas were hoping to get their revenge on Brazil, but unfortunately they didn’t. They unfortunately suffered another defeat—this time a 2-1 defeat.

We feel for our Gunner Matildas for that loss, but what would leave most of us Gooners worried is that Steph Catley injury scare. Notably, Caitlin Foord was spotted with an ice-pack on her leg as soon as she came off the pitch at half-time. Hopefully both are back in shape soon,. We have Lia Walti as a doubt for the Aston Villa game; hopefully Catley & Foord won’t miss that game too..

The Matildas skipper has been an important cog in Arsenal Women’s resurgence after a tough start to the season. You can’t talk about that 7-game unbeaten streak since mid-October without giving her a shout-out. She has really impressed, partnering with Leah Williamson and Emily Fox in an Arsenal back three.

Hopefully other Gunner women stars on international duty return unscathed ahead of that big WSL clash with Aston Villa, at Emirates, at the weekend.

