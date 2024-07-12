Arsenal’s Steph Catley injured and unavailable for Matilda’s friendly against Canada Women this weekend

Another women’s international break is upon us. It is another opportunity to see our girls compete for their national teams. The Australian women’s national team, the Matildas, is one of the teams the Gooners cheer on.

Gunners Kyra Cooney-Cross, Steph Catley, and Caitlin Foord are key members of head coach Tony Gustavsson’s initiative with the Matildas (they are also included in his Olympics squad). During this international break, Australia will play a friendly against the Canadian women.

For Gooners, it’s a duel of the three Gunner Matildas against Cloe Lacasse and Sabrina D’Angelo (who departed the club this summer). As we eagerly anticipate the 13th showdown, we’ve learned that one Gunner might be unable to participate.

Steph Catley will not play in that match against Canada due to an injury she sustained ahead of Australia’s extended training camp, as revealed through an Instagram post from the Matildas’ official account.

“Steph Catley and Kaitlyn Torpey will be unavailable for this weekend’s upcoming match against Canada in Marbella, Spain,” wrote the Matildas Instagram admin.

“Catley will continue to rehabilitate following a lower leg injury sustained prior to arriving in Australia’s extended training camp last week.”

That said, the hope is that Catley will be back to fitness soon, and she’ll be able to captain the Matildas to victory by the time the Paris Olympics 2024 begin. Australia has always given a strong account of themselves in the Olympics; but Canada are the reigning Olympics champions.

Let’s hope Steph Catley’s injury is not significant..

Michelle M

