Arsenal’s Stina Blackstenius ready for Emirates clash with Man United Women

Arsenal Women’s Stina Blackstenius ready for Emirates clash with Manchester United Women By Michelle

Arsenal women welcome over 35,000 supporters to Emirates Stadium today, as they host 3rd place Manchester United this afternoon. Ahead of the clash Jonas Eidevall was asked about our Gunners top goal scorer this season, her impact on the team and what she brings to the Arsenal squad.

Stina Blackstenius has scored more goals than any other Gunner in the WSL this season with four. Her first-ever goal in the competition was against Manchester United in this fixture last season, coming off the bench to rescue a point for us.

This is what Jonas said about Stina Blackstenius‘ impact on our team since the last game against United, when Arsenal only managed to draw 1-1 at Meadow Park.

It was a difficult game for us because we also went down to 10 players and then we equalised. It was a really important message for us as a team that we could handle an adverse situation.

I think Stina’s settled in great. When you get a new player, of course, it’s not going to be perfect from day one. You need to fit into the culture, you need to create new connections and build new relationships. And I think that’s what she’s doing. We see more and more how we can use her strengths and how she can exploit the team’s weaknesses.

Stina is a very good player running off the ball – I would say that’s one of her strengths. I think when you see her play, the reason for her being successful is that she has many more dimensions. She’s continuously developing, so that’s very pleasing.

Stina is the 4th from top goal scorer in the WSL this season, with 4. Top is Manchester City’s Khadija Shaw, Aston Villa’s Rachel Daly is 2nd with 5, followed by Viviane Asseyi of West Ham with 4 (but one assist which puts her above Blackstenius. Figures courtesy of 90min

Stina Blackstenius really is a force to be reckoned with and she’ll be raring to get something past Earps in goal! This match is going to be something to behold!

With nearly 40,000 tickets sold, who’s going along to Emirates Stadium today?

Michelle Maxwell

