Arsenal’s striker silence might not be hesitation, but strategy as they line up for true target

Are Arsenal hesitant to commit to Viktor Gyökeres or Benjamin Šeško because they are quietly positioning themselves for Alexander Isak, if he becomes available?

Before dismissing that idea as overthinking, ask yourself this: Given how urgent Arsenal’s need for a striker appears to be, would they not have already moved for Gyökeres or Šeško if they were fully committed?

Šeško has a release clause, and Gyökeres’s price tag is already widely known.

Liverpool links raise urgency, but also opportunity

We are all aware Liverpool intend to cap their summer spending spree with a striker, and top of their list is Alexander Isak. After reportedly spending close to €200 million (£169 million) on Miloš Kerkez and Florian Wirtz, it seems unlikely they would stretch beyond €100 million (£85 million) for the Newcastle forward, but they may still surprise us.

This is where Arsenal’s pull becomes important. Consider the recent transfer battles they have won:

Real Madrid wanted Kai Havertz, yet Arsenal secured him

Martin Ødegaard left Madrid to captain Arsenal

Declan Rice rejected Manchester City and Bayern Munich

Martin Zubimendi turned down Liverpool for the Emirates

Viktor Gyökeres is reportedly focused solely on Arsenal

If Liverpool manage to convince Newcastle United to sell Isak and a fee is set, there is no reason why Arsenal could not convince the Swedish striker to choose North London over Merseyside.

Arteta’s patience could be part of the plan

Perhaps Arsenal’s lack of movement is not hesitation, but strategy. They may be deliberately holding fire, waiting for their true target to become available – though The Gunners have been told that it is an unrealistic dream..

Following Arsenal’s Champions League semi-final exit to Paris Saint-Germain, Mikel Arteta remarked that his side were the better team. Luis Enrique, however, offered a blunt counterpoint: goals are what matter most.

As quoted by Chris Wheatley via Facebook, Enrique said, “I don’t agree at all. The best team is the one that wins.”

Arsenal do not need to dominate every match. What they need is a reliable source of goals.

And Alexander Isak just might be it.

Am I the only dreamer Gooners?

