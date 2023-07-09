Arsenal’s striker starlet trying to imitate “elegant” Jesus in first team training

Arteta’s plan this summer is to reinforce his midfield and defense, after which, as per every hint, he trusts his team will be capable of sustaining the PL charge. Even so, some doubt the Gunners can shine without adding a 20-plus goal-scoring striker.

There are doubts about Gabriel Jesus, who is expected to lead the Arsenal attack next season. If you doubt Jesus’ capability to fire Arsenal to PL glory next season, then you need to hear our young striker Khayon Edwards speak about him. The Arsenal U21 starlet has been fortunate to link up with the main team for pre-season training, and he has revealed how blown away he’s been with Jesus.

He admits Jesus is on another level in training, claiming as per TBG, “I’ll be real, Gabi Jesus. His hold-up play is a joke. You should see him in training.

“[He’s] elegant, just the way he moves, his movement is always too sharp.

“So, I try and take that out of his game and put it into mine.”

Hopefully, the Arsenal No. 9 next season can be as good on a normal match day as he is in training. If he can stay fit and those around him like Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, and even Kai Havertz, excel to assist him in reaching his potential, who knows, he might fire the team to its first PL title in years.

Anyway, other than in the actual training, Edwards also admitted how humble and welcoming Jesus is to the academy stars, saying, “He’s very good [with the young players]. At first, I thought maybe he might try and be a bit big-time.

“But, to be fair, the first time I travelled with the first team, he put his arm around me and he asked who I am basically.

“He tried to get to know me; some players are just like, ‘Who’s this guy?’ and walk past, but he actually gave me the time of day.”

The attitude of Jesus to our youngsters just goes to prove that the club really is like one big family, and will help towards integrating our youngsters as they move up the ranks to hopefully join the first team squad permanently in the future.

They are certainly learning from top, top players!

Darren N

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…