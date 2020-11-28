Arsenal’s strikers should be looking over their shoulders at Balogun

It was a senior debut to remember for 19-year-old Folarin Balogun who needed just 37 seconds and two touches to score his first goal for Arsenal after being on the pitch for just 60 seconds!

What an amazing stat that is to have and what a start to his senior Arsenal career. It wouldn’t have been any better if we wrote it beforehand!

Speaking to the Arsenal website Folarin stated: “I’m feeling really happy, it shows that all the hard work I’ve put in over the years is just starting to pay off. It’s important that I keep working hard to enjoy more moments like this. I didn’t think that particular [break for the goal] was going to be my chance, but I always try to stay ready and I’m happy that on this occasion it paid off. It’s been good [to be involved], it’s nice to see the boss showing faith in me. It feels like this is good experience for me, I just need to keep on learning, keep on adding to my game and I’m happy that I could contribute today.”

Folarin has been a big talking point in and around Arsenal recently, especially as they are trying to tie him down on a new deal. His contract expires in 2020/21 and Arteta surely will be keen to keep him after that debut.

While we are used to the likes of Lacazette and Aubameyang being our star strikers, performances like Folarin’s debut and the work that Nketiah and Willock have also done so far this season should make our old boys scared about their position in the team, especially if their lack of goals continue!

I love nothing more than seeing all of our players at the top of their game, as it gives the manager a headache, but with the way things have been going recently and with the constant lack of goals from our key boys, surely it won’t be too hard for the manager to switch things up. Maybe that would be needed to kick some of our more experienced players into touch! Hey Gooners?

Shenel Osman