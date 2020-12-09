Arsenal’s struggles laid bare in these statistics

Arsenal is struggling this season and it is not for the lack of effort from our players as some stats have revealed.

The Gunners were beaten 2-0 by Tottenham at the weekend to prove that we’re in a full-blown crisis mode at the moment.

The team had gone through a lot of pain to sign the likes of Thomas Partey and Gabriel Magalhaes in the last transfer window.

If we hadn’t made any signings, fans would have understood because of the coronavirus pandemic, but we did and we all expected things to be different.

However, this season has turned out to be worse than we expected it to be.

The Gunners have been doing their best in this campaign, but they have simply been wasteful.

Mail Online revealed some stats behind their season and you would be shocked by their wastefulness.

Arsenal has 13 points from 11 league games, with six losses from those matches as well.

Arsenal made 32 crosses against Tottenham and scored no goals, they had made 33 against Wolves and still lost the match.

The Gunners have the third-highest number of crosses in the Premier League this season, yet they have 10 league goals and they scored just one goal after making 65 crosses in their last two league games.

Arsenal’s 10 league goals this season is only a better stat than that of Burnley, West Brom and Sheffield United.

We have created only 9.5 shots per game this season, which is the joint-fourth lowest in the league. We have also made just 3.1 shots per game this season.

But, to his credit, Arteta has helped improved Arsenal’s passing as we have completed 85 percent of our passes accurately.