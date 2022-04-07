Arsenal’s success in luring Serie A star to London hinges on their European future

News of Arsenal’s interest in Paulo Dybala is sticking around as the Argentinian nears leaving Juventus as a free agent this summer.

The Gunners will need new attackers when the transfer window reopens as a part of bolstering Mikel Arteta’s squad.

A move for the likes of Alexander Isak and Ollie Watkins has been heavily discussed in the media, but a link to Dybala has only just surfaced, thanks to the uncertainty surrounding the future of the former Palermo man.

A report on Corriere Dello Sport via Sport Witness says the Argentinian will prefer to move away from Italy, a development that boosts Arsenal’s chance of signing him.

It also claims the Gunners alongside Newcastle United want to lure him to the Premier League when his deal expires.

However, Mikel Arteta’s side will struggle to add him to his squad if they cannot make the Champions League.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Dybala is a fine player and it would be a commercially successful operation if we add him to our squad.

That said, it makes little sense to add an injury-prone player to our team when we have worked hard to get rid of others that make little to no contribution.

His move to the Emirates could instantly backfire and the best approach to this rumour is to avoid signing the attacker at all costs.