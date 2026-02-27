Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Arsenal’s summer arrival wants to leave the club already

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Christian Norgaard joined Arsenal in the summer, yet his future at the Emirates could already be uncertain as the season approaches its conclusion.

The midfielder established himself as a dependable Premier League performer during his time at Brentford, where he also served as club captain. It appeared likely that he would remain there for as long as possible before eventually returning to his native country to see out the remainder of his career. However, Arsenal made contact during the summer transfer window and subsequently agreed a deal with Brentford for his signature.

Limited opportunities despite versatility

Since arriving in north London, Norgaard has played an important role at various stages of the campaign. On occasion, he has even been deployed as a centre back, underlining his versatility. Despite that adaptability, he has struggled to secure a consistent starting place.

The presence of Martin Zubimendi in midfield has restricted his opportunities, limiting him to only a handful of appearances this term. Norgaard was recruited to replace Jorginho and has featured sporadically, much like the Brazilian-born midfielder did in previous seasons. Nevertheless, it appears he may not be prepared to accept a peripheral role for an extended period.

Christian Norgaard (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Uncertainty over his future

According to The Sun, Norgaard is now considering his future at the club. The report claims he is dissatisfied with the role he currently occupies within the squad and could request a transfer at the end of the campaign. Prolonged spells on the bench have reportedly contributed to his frustration, particularly given his status and experience.

Should he formally express a desire to leave, it remains to be seen whether Arsenal would attempt to persuade him to stay or facilitate a departure. Much may depend on the club’s broader transfer strategy and its assessment of his value within the squad structure moving forward.

