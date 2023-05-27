Arsenal’s summer clearout begins as Maitland-Niles departure confirmed

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is planning a squad overhaul at the end of the season, with several players set to be offloaded to make way for new additions.

One player who is likely to leave the club is Granit Xhaka, who has been with Arsenal for a significant period of time. Xhaka is expected to make a move to Bayer Leverkusen in Germany, signalling the end of his tenure at the Emirates Stadium.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is another player who could be on his way out of Arsenal. Despite being a product of the club’s academy, Maitland-Niles has spent the last two seasons on loan at AS Roma and Southampton. Following Southampton’s relegation this season, Maitland-Niles is now considered a free agent and is available to find a new club.

Although Arsenal has the option to trigger a one-year extension on Maitland-Niles’ contract, Football Insider reports they have decided against doing so. This means the player will be able to pursue opportunities elsewhere as a free agent.

By parting ways with Xhaka and Maitland-Niles, Arsenal aims to make room for new signings and bring in players who will enhance the squad’s quality and professionalism under Arteta’s leadership.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Maitland-Nile’s undoing was not settling for a role at the club, as he was a fringe player often used in different positions.

The England international still has a lot to offer to football, but he would be smart to choose a role he can play very well and stick to it because his future in the game might depend on it.

