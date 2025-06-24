Arsenal’s summer pre-season plans are beginning to take shape 

Arsenal are expected to return to pre-season training in early July as they begin preparations for what could be a pivotal 2025–26 campaign. With another season having passed without silverware, the pressure is on to turn promise into tangible success. Both supporters and club insiders will be looking to see clear signs of progression, with expectations higher than ever.

Following a second-place league finish last term, the Gunners are eager to ensure their pre-season programme puts them in the best possible condition ahead of the new campaign. Mikel Arteta’s side will be aiming to find form early, having identified the importance of a strong start in what is likely to be a competitive season.

La Manga Training Camp Confirmed

Arsenal have yet to confirm the arrival of any major summer targets, despite ongoing negotiations. Many supporters are hopeful that deals will be completed before pre-season begins, allowing new signings to integrate quickly and benefit from full training with the squad.

According to Football London, Arsenal will begin their summer preparations at the start of July, with players undergoing routine testing and fitness assessments. Once those are completed, the team will travel to Spain for a training camp in La Manga, near Murcia. The five-day stay will allow the squad to work in a focused environment, with an emphasis on physical preparation and tactical work.

International Friendlies Ahead of League Start

Following the La Manga camp, Arsenal will return to North London briefly before jetting off to Asia for a series of friendly matches. The team will head to Singapore on 19 July, where they will continue their preparations and face off against competitive opponents.

Later in the month, Arsenal are scheduled to travel to Hong Kong, where they will face Tottenham Hotspur on 31 July. This fixture is expected to be one of the highlights of their summer schedule. The club is also planning a final warm-up match on either 9 or 10 August, just before the Premier League season kicks off.

These preparations will be crucial for Arsenal as they aim to build fitness, develop chemistry and enter the season ready to compete on all fronts.

