Arsenal’s summer signing discusses the mood and some relationships in the dressing room

Aaron Ramsdale has revealed that Arsenal’s dressing room is a happy place to be in at the moment, considering that the team is on a fine run of form.

The England goalkeeper also discussed some relationships in the club’s dressing room, like the one between Emile Smith Rowe and Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

Speaking on the Tubes and Ange Golf Life channel, he said:

“Emile doesn’t try to be funny, but he’s a funny, funny boy. Him and Ainsley bounce off each other.

“Ainsley is very quiet but those two together are very funny. We have a good group at the moment and results and performances are going well, so it makes it a lot happier.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is quite a good thing to hear the Gunners’ dressing room is a fun place to be in for the lads.

When there is a camaraderie between players, it shows on the pitch as their relationship off it builds a level of respect and togetherness.

Professional players can still do their job without being close to any of their teammates.

However, football is a team sport and when everyone is pulling in the same direction and co-existing as friends it helps.

Several Arsenal players are currently out with their national teams for the international break, including Ramsdale.

The club will hope none returns with a serious injury and the players can continue where they left off in the league.