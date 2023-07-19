Arsenal’s summer signing has more to offer than meets the eye

Former Arsenal player Stewart Robson has discussed the Gunners’ summer signings and believes Jurrien Timber is much better than we think he is.

Timber is one of several players Arsenal has added to their squad in this transfer window as Mikel Arteta’s side looks to improve its quality. The Dutchman joins the likes of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz as new signings by the Gunners in this transfer window and is expected to challenge the current defenders at the Emirates for playing chances.

Not many Gooners know the defender well and Ajax struggled in all competitions last season, so he has doubters. But Robson believes Arsenal has signed good players and Timber is more than meets the eye.

Robson also believes that Rice’s signing will allow Martin Odegaard to play in his preferred position. Odegaard has been deployed as a right-winger at times for Arsenal, but Robson believes he is a better player in the central midfield role.

In an interview with ESPN, Robson said:

“Declan Rice is the player that will make Arsenal a so much better side. He can then allow Odegaard to go and show his quality as a passer, as a scorer of goals, as a creative midfield. I think it’s three very good signings. Timber is a better player than people give him credit for.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Timber and the other players we have added to our squad are some of the finest players we could have signed. The next campaign will be an important one as fans will expect to see a reaction from our stars, so we expect them to perform well whether they just joined the group or not.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…