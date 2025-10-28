Arsenal’s summer signing is settling in, goals are on the way

Gooners have been urged not to lose faith in Viktor Gyökeres – give him time, and he’ll come good. Arsenal signed the proven striker from Sporting CP in the summer but he is still finding his feet in top-flight Premier League football.

After a nine-game goal drought, Gyökeres burst out of his dry spell in style last week, netting a brace as Arsenal thrashed Atlético Madrid 4-0. For many, that performance should reignite the confidence he had been lacking, with critics already branding him a flop.

It might just spark his season into life.

Arsenal Legend backs Gyökeres to succeed

Speaking about Gyökeres’ early days at Arsenal, former Gunners keeper David Seaman expressed confidence that the Swede will deliver.

“He’s getting used to the team, he’s getting used to his team-mates and he’s getting used to the pace of the Premier League.” said Seaman.

“As we’ve seen, Gyökeres loves a bit of physical action in there so give him time. He is getting better and better, he’s getting fitter and fitter and I’m sure there’s going to be more goals.”

Seaman’s faith echoes the patience that many Gooners are now showing.

When Gyökeres arrived, the expectation was simple – Arsenal’s goalscoring woes would finally be solved.

Arsenal need Gyökeres firing

The 27-year-old joined fresh off a remarkable 97 goals in two seasons at Sporting Lisbon. And while he’s yet to become the ruthless finisher Arsenal hoped for, the team have continued grinding out results.

Still, to sustain a title charge, Arsenal will need Gyökeres to find consistency in front of goal. Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah have powered their teams to league glory through sheer firepower. Arsenal will hope Gyökeres can do the same.

If he rediscovers his rhythm, he could be the difference between coming close and finally lifting the Premier League trophy.

